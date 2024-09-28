DJ Mo Wilks interviews In The Same Tongue performers!

written by Mo Wilks

Audio – Chidera Ugwu Ojobe

Photography – Bryan Edouard

Secret Spot host DJ Mo Wilks had the pleasure to sit down with performers at Studio 8-8-9 from the stage theatrical dance and music production of In The Same Tongue, which is performing at Paramount Center in downtown Boston through September 29, 2024 courtesy of ArtsEmerson. The production is a creation of choreographer and modern dance legend Dianne McIntyre. Dianne has been creating dance and music/dance works of stage and screen art for over 50 years. This is the first time her works are being showcased in Boston, Massachusetts. Thanks to music director Gerald Brazel, along with principal dancers Kamyrn Vaulx and Christopher Page Sanders.

There are still chances to get tickets for the Saturday evening 9.28.24 and Sunday 9.29.24 matinee shows. Go to ArtsEmerson.org for more informaiton. Discover more of Boston’s Black Experience at wersplus.org