DJ Mo Wilks interviews In The Same Tongue performers!

Discover WERS, WERS at Night :: 09.28.2024

written by Mo Wilks
Audio – Chidera Ugwu Ojobe
Photography – Bryan Edouard

Performers from In The Same Tongue in Boston.

Performers from In The Same Tongue in Boston.

 

Secret Spot host DJ Mo Wilks had the pleasure to sit down with performers at Studio 8-8-9 from the stage theatrical dance and music production of In The Same Tongue, which is performing at Paramount Center in downtown Boston through September 29, 2024 courtesy of ArtsEmerson.  The production is a creation of choreographer and modern dance legend Dianne McIntyre.  Dianne has been creating dance and music/dance works of stage and screen art for over 50 years. This is the first time her works are being showcased in Boston, Massachusetts. Thanks to music director Gerald Brazel, along with principal dancers Kamyrn Vaulx and Christopher Page Sanders.

There are still chances to get tickets for the Saturday evening 9.28.24 and Sunday 9.29.24 matinee shows.  Go to ArtsEmerson.org for more informaiton. Discover more of Boston’s Black Experience at wersplus.org

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

Sign Up

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

WERS Interviews Bobb Bruno of Best Coast
Battles floods Boston Calling with Impressive Beats
The Vault of Soul: The Isley Brothers
The Vault of Soul: Smokey Robinson
Now Playing

Now Playing

in studio performances

Deer Tick Live Session in Studio 889
Gem from the Vault: The So So Glos LIVE In Studio
Adam Ezra LIVE In Studio Performing “100 Year Storm”
WERS Labor Day Live
Live Mix Recap: Ra Ra Riot
Wicked Local Wednesday Recap: Oompa

CONNECT WITH WERS