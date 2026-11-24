By Katherine Taylor

Last Saturday, the Boston Book Festival nonprofit hosted its 18th annual festival. Copley Square was packed with authors, booksellers, and reading enthusiasts for New England’s largest literary event.

This year, over 50 literary organizations and 200 authors and illustrators were featured at the festival. In total, around 20,000 people came from in and around the Boston area. While some came to briefly explore the festival, others came because of their own personal connections. Sophia Mendez, an attendee, came to support an organization she was previously a part of.

“When I was in high school, my first job was a nonprofit that was related to literacy and they actually are here. It’s 826 Boston […] they do a lot of literacy with younger kids,” she says.

In addition to the attendees, others were positioned throughout the square as volunteers to answer questions about the festival. Each year, passionate readers can apply to these positions and get involved with Boston’s literary community.

Between the people, organizations, and volunteers, the Boston Book Festival provides the space for anyone to celebrate both reading and literature. This tradition is set to continue next year in October, marking the 19th Boston Book Festival.