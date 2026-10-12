Animal cruelty

By Marie Cintron

Boston has a lot more to offer than just incredible music and beautiful architecture, when you look deeper into the community you’ll see tons of vital non profit organizations. One of the most popular being Animal Rescue League of Massachusetts (ARL).

While street protests will temporarily draw the eye in, ARL provides permanent and structural defense against animal abusers. Saving our vulnerable Bostonian critters is their main mission, and this community based non profits operates like any other law enforcement branch. Driven by historic legacy, Massachusetts leverages some of the oldest and strongest anti-cruelty laws in the country.

Overall, Boston has a lot of activist organizations working behind the scenes. And ARL is further proof of that by fighting for those who can’t fight for themselves, they are one of the most honorable organizations out there.