Almost 100,000 Protesters Gather for the “Hands Off” protest at City Plaza

By Olivia Flanz

On April 5th, nearly 100,000 protesters gathered for the “Hands Off” protest in Boston.

The rally was one of the hundreds of protests that happened Saturday in a stance against Trump’s administration and policies. Protesters held signs covering numerous issues including fair elections, transgender rights, veteran services, immigration, education, social security, federal workforce, abortion rights, ceasefire for Gaza and Ukraine.

The protest started in the Boston Common, before marching the streets all the way to City Plaza.

There were numerous speakers, one being Chastity Bowick, a transgender health advocate and former director of the Transgender Emergency Fund.

“Our rights are being stripped away piece by piece. Whether you're a woman, an elder of Medicaid, or a transgender person. We've allowed too many elected officials to sit comfortably in office without truly fighting for us.”

After Chastity, Dr. Kylie Ariel Bemis, an assistant professor in the Khoury College of Computer Sciences at Northeastern University, spoke. They are also a Rising Hearts Athlete Advocate for Native American, LGBTQ+, and neurodivergent communities.

“The truth of the matter is that we cannot be here just to tell the agents of tyranny to take their hands off America. We must be here to rise, to reach out, and to put our own hands on our own country. We must dedicate ourselves to each other, even as they try to divide us.”

The last speaker was the Dropkick Murphys, who got up on stage and sang “Who Will Stand with Us”, “Which Side Are You On?”, and the “Worker's Song.”

Crowds lasted until 2:00 pm. Many organizations were involved in getting this protest to happen from Civil Rights organizations, Women’s Rights, Labor Unions, LGBTQ+ advocates, and veterans.

Other notable speakers at the protest were Senator Ed Markey, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley.