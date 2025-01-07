Anti-abortion rally met with hundreds of counter-protesters in Boston

By Haley Clough

The Men’s March to Abolish Abortion, a religious, anti-abortion coalition, held a rally in Boston on Saturday. The organization was quickly met with counter-protesters from a plethora of coalitions based in the Boston area, including a large group of individuals dressed in clown costumes, many playing instruments, and using noisemakers.

Nine individuals were arrested over the course of the day for disorderly conduct, with many more clashing with the opposing group and law enforcement. Angry remarks were shouted at the anti-abortion group, with pro-choice rally-goers calling for the Men’s March to “get out of our [expletive] city,” “Jesus loved prostitutes,” and “[expletive] you fascists”.

As the pro-choice protesters yelled out at the religious rally, the anti-abortion speakers recited call-and-response prayer, such as The Lord’s Prayer, as well as lines from the Apostles’ Creed, which is a recitation of the core tenets of Christian belief.

The march began on Commonwealth Avenue, where the organizers held a prayer outside of a Planned Parenthood clinic. The prayers continued over the duration of the march to the Parkman Bandstand on the Boston Common, which was followed by the clown-costumed band and pro-choice advocates with signs.

Handmade posters by counter-protesters donned statements such as “forced pregnancy is violence,” “our bodies, our choice,” “pro-life is a lie, you don’t care if women die,” and “alpha men support abortion”. One poster, written in red paint to look like blood, read “How many more women need to die?”

The Men’s March protesters also carried signs, many of which said “personhood now,” “lead on life,” and “defund Planned Parenthood.” One protester carried a large poster with a graphic image labeled to indicate that it was an aborted fetus, which was brandished at the pro-choice crowd as the protester prayed over it.

The founders of the Men’s March organization, podcaster Jim Havens and retired priest Stephen Imbarrato, were both present and spoke at the rally on the Common.

Upon arrival at the Boston Common, the protesters and counter-protesters were separated by a barrier encompassing the grassy lawn around the perimeter of the Parkman Bandstand. Police allowed the Men’s March attendees to enter the area, while counter-protesters were barred from entering and remained on the outside of the metal fencing. Law enforcement also did not allow the majority of media personnel into the enclosed area.

The Men’s March is telling of a heightened political climate in the wake of the 2024 election, which saw Donald Trump victorious. High on the docket of issues for voters was the issue of reproductive healthcare and abortion. Pew Research Center found that abortion was a leading issue for just over half of voters (51%), regardless of party.

Even in states like Massachusetts– historically one of the most democratic states in the country– tensions around topics like abortion insight social action and aggression.