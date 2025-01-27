People in protest: Boston Socialist Party

By Birdi Diehl, Sean Perry, Zhi Zhu

Article by Gabby Berry

Protestors took to the streets after Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 47th president of the United States last Monday. Trump called for a slew of executive orders, including pausing the ban on TikTok as well as his immigration and billionaire agenda.



With such an overwhelming amount of orders only hours into his presidency, there is still caution with what Trump will do next according to protestor Mary Dery.



“We see Trump as a symptom where capitalism is a broader disease, and we recognize that Trump's platform, Trump's administration, is really just like an extreme, far-right billionaire agenda, and so, you know, we reject that,” said Dery.



As the next four years progress, many wonder what this new presidential term will be like. But, there is still a sense of hope and solidarity among those like Dery.