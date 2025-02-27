Album Review: The Wombats “Oh! The Ocean”

Throughout the album, The Wombats have taken a new route by experimenting with various genres, seamlessly blending their indie rock roots with a new electronic vibe. Tracks like “Can’t Say No” and “Kate Moss” venture into electronic territories, while “Blood on The Hospital Floor” harkens back to early 2000s indie guitar riffs. This genre-blurring approach reflects the band’s willingness to evolve and adapt, offering listeners a fresh yet familiar sound.

Taking their old songs like “Greek Tragedy,” The Wombats seem to always nail the vibe of their album/songs to the current time period they were living in. “Greek Tragedy” was a hit from 2015 to now, getting its fame by blowing up on Musical.ly (now known as TikTok), it’s a classic for indie songs, and with this new album, it only further proves the trio’s range.

Lyrically, Murphy’s reflection is clear, especially on songs like “I Love America and She Hates Me,” which explores his complex relationship with the United States, touching on its ambitions, politics, and societal issues. This track, along with others, exemplifies the band’s ability to tackle serious themes with a blend of humor and sincerity, making their thought-provoking songs all the more intriguing to their listeners.

The Indie Rocker Trio

In support of the album, The Wombats are embarking on a massive European tour, playing their biggest headline shows to date. This tour not only celebrates the release of Oh! The Ocean, but also underscores the band’s appeal and their ability to connect with audiences through evolving musical tunes.