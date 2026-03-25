Women’s History Month Spotlight: Aretha Franklin

Graphic by Riley Vecchione

– Lindsay Gould, Staff Writer

This Women’s History Month, we are highlighting different women artists all month! Today, we chose to put the spotlight on Aretha Franklin, the “Queen of Soul”. To learn more about her and her music, read this article!

The Birth of a Legend

Born on March 25, 1942, in Memphis, Tennessee, Aretha Franklin seemed destined for greatness. Raised in Detroit, Michigan, she grew up immersed in gospel music at the church of her father, the influential preacher C. L. Franklin. From an early age, her extraordinary talent was unmistakable. She was performing solos as a child, her voice already carrying the emotional depth and control that would later define her career.

By age 12, her father began managing her, taking her on the gospel circuit where she honed her craft in front of live audiences. At age 16, she encountered influential figures such as Sam Cooke and Martin Luther King Jr., both of whom would leave a lasting impact on her artistic and social consciousness. At just 18 years old, Franklin signed with Columbia Records, marking the official beginning of her recording career.

Her early years in New York saw her experimenting with pop, jazz, and blues, following in the footsteps of idols like Dinah Washington. However, it wasn;t until her move to Atlantic Records in the mid-1960s that Franklin fully realized her artistic identity. There, she fused gospel roots with secular soul, creating a sound that was universally resonant.

Her true breakthrough arrived in 1967 with I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You), featuring her transformative rendition of “Respect.” Originally recorded by Otis Redding, Franklin’s version reimagined the song as a bold declaration of feminism and empowerment. It topped both the R&B and pop charts and earned her two Grammy Awards, defining her place among musical legends.

How the Queen Claimed Her Crown

Franklin’s dominance throughout the late 1960s and 1970s earned her the title “Queen of Soul,” a designation that reflected not only her vocal mastery but also her cultural influence. Her voice, known for its range, power, and emotional nuance, became one of the most recognizable in modern music.

But Franklin’s legacy extends far beyond her musical achievements. Deeply connected to the Civil Rights Movement, she used her platform to support causes aligned with equality and justice. She financially supported civil rights organizations and frequently performed at benefits and protests. Her music became intertwined with activism: songs like “Respect” and “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” evolved into anthems for both racial justice and women’s empowerment.

In 1968, Franklin performed a rendition of “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” at the funeral of Martin Luther King Jr., demonstrating her deep personal and cultural ties to the movement. That same year, she sang at the 1968 Democratic National Convention, further cementing her role as both artist and activist.

Her career continued to evolve in the 1970s, highlighted by a return to her gospel roots with her 1972 album Amazing Grace, which became the best-selling gospel album of all time. Throughout her career, Franklin demonstrated remarkable versatility, seamlessly moving between genres: recording everything from The Beatles covers to disco-infused soul dance tracks, all while maintaining her unmistakable voice and identity.

Franklin passed away on August 16, 2018, at the age of 76 from pancreatic neuroendocrine cancer. Yet her influence remains deeply embedded in the fabric of modern music, as her artistry will continue to inspire generations.

Who Influenced Aretha Franklin

Mahalia Jackson

Clara Ward

Dinah Washington

Ella Fitzgerald

Sarah Vaughn

Sam Cooke

Who Aretha Franklin Influenced

Whitney Houston

Beyonce

Jennifer Husdon

Adele

Mary J Blige

Amy Winehouse

Notable Awards and Honors

Grammys, Best Rhythm & Blues Vocal Performance Female (1968-1975, 1982, 1986, 1988)

Grammys, Best Rhythm & Blues Recording (1968)

Grammys, Best Soul Gospel Performance (1973, 1989)

Grammys, Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal (1988)

Grammys, Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance (2004, 2006)

Grammys, Best Gospel Performance (2005)

American Music Awards, Favorite Soul/R&B Album (1983)

American Music Awards, Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist (1976, 1984, 1986)

American Music Awards, Favorite Soul/R&B Female Video Artist (1986)

NAACP Image Awards, Outstanding Female Artist (1983)

NAACP Image Awards, Hall of Fame Award (1997)

NAACP Image Awards, Vanguard Award (2008)

NAACP Image Awards, Outstanding Album (2015)

First woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1987)

Kennedy Center Honors, at the time, the youngest to receive the honor (1994)

National Arts Medal (1999)

Presidential Medal of Freedom (2005)

GMA Gospel Music Hall of Fame (2012)

Rhythm and Blues Hall of Fame (2015)

Pulitzer Prize Special Citation – Arts awards (2019)

National Women’s Hall of Fame (2020)

Spotlight Tracks

“Respect” (1967)

No discussion of Aretha Franklin’s legacy is complete without her 1967 signature hit, “Respect.” Reworking Otis Redding’s original, Franklin transformed a male perspective into a bold declaration of feminism and civil rights activism. Her delivery balances command with charisma, blending confident assertiveness and playfulness in equal measure. Driven by call-and-response phrasing and gospel-rooted intensity, the track becomes unmistakably hers. The recording earned her two Grammy Awards in 1968, secured a place in the National Recording Registry, and remains widely regarded as one of the greatest songs of all time.

“(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman” (1967)

Featured on Lady Soul, this 1967 classic reveals a more delicate but equally powerful side to ZFranklin’s artistry. Rather than relying on vocal force, she leans into nuance shaping each phrase with emotional precision. The arrangement, anchored by piano and lush strings, creates a space primed for a deeply expressive performance. Written by Carole King and Gerry Goffin, the song became a defining statement of vulnerability and self-realization, later reinterpreted by King on her landmark album Tapestry.

“Bridge Over Troubled Water” (1971)

“When I first wrote ‘Bridge’ I said, ‘Boy, I bet Aretha could do a good job on this song,” Paul Simon said to Rolling Stone in 1970. Reimagining the Simon & Garfunkel ballad, Franklin infused it with gospel depth and emotional weight. Where the original is gentle and meditative, her version rises with a sense of spiritual agency. The result is both intimate and strikingly powerful, a reinterpretation that earned her a Grammy Award in 1972 and stands as a testament to her ability to elevate even the most revered material.

“You Send Me” (1989)

Franklin’s take on personal hero Sam Cooke’s “You Send Me” reflects both acclaim and reinvention. While preserving the song’s smooth, doo-wop-influenced foundation, she introduces a richer vocal presence and a subtle gospel undercurrent. Included on her 1989 album Aretha Now, the performance feels more assured, giving the familiar melody renewed depth. In her hands, a gentle classic becomes something fuller while still honoring the spirit of the original.