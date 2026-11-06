Video: Thank you for supporting WERS

WERS runs on listener support. And we thank you!

Your donations let us continue bringing you our wicked big playlist of local, new, alternative, indie, and iconic music without long commercial breaks.

We recently had our Fall Fundraiser and our student video staff created this video of us hard at work.

Go behind the scenes and see how your donation helps keep WERS independent, Uncommon, and training the next generation of Media professionals here at Emerson College.

Thank you for your continued support. You can donate here.