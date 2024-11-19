Thee Sacred Souls Delivers an Impactful Show at Roadrunner

By Rebecca Sampson, Staff Writer

It was a chilly, mid-November Saturday night in Boston, but the warmth from Thee Sacred Souls’ soothing performance was enough to warm up the entire Roadrunner venue. The San Diego-based band, known for blending vintage soul, R&B, and a touch of 70s funk, graced the stage with a performance that left its mark on the audience. The crowd, a mix of long-time fans and newcomers, was treated to a night full of surprises, powerful musicianship, and a deep sense of connection between the band and its listeners.

The Opener: Thee Heart Tones

The evening kicked off with a lively performance from Thee Heart Tones, an up-and-coming group who set the tone with their own brand of retro soul. With their dreamy instrumentation and silky vocals, they captured the audience's attention right away. The band’s old-school R&B and funk sound perfectly built anticipation for the headliner.

Unreleased Tracks & Personal Connection

Right from the start, Thee Sacred Souls pulled the audience into their world with a blend of familiar hits and exciting new material. The group played several new and unreleased tracks that hinted at the future direction of their sound. These songs were a testament to the band's growth, and the crowd, hungry for new music, responded with enthusiasm. The band's ability to mix retro soul with modern sensibilities was even more evident in these tracks, suggesting that their next album might elevate them to new heights.

Frontman Josh Lane’s personal connection to the audience was immediately apparent. His energy was magnetic, and he seemed to enjoy connecting with the crowd. At many points during the show, Lane stepped off the stage and danced among the audience, adding an unexpected, but welcome, layer of intimacy to the performance. It was as if he was inviting everyone in the room to experience the music with him, not as a distant performer but as a friend, drawing people closer to the heart of the band’s message.

Between each song, Lane took the time to engage with the audience on a deeper level. In reference to their song “Live for You,” for instance, he shared a personal story about his struggles with self-doubt and learning to embrace self-love. “I remember being in the studio and getting choked up,” he explained, “because I’m putting words to wax that I’m not living by.” His emotions resonated deeply, especially in the context of the healing music the band was sharing that night. It was clear that Thee Sacred Souls weren’t just playing music—they were creating a space where people could feel seen, heard, and understood.