The Last Dinner Party Set the Stage at Roadrunner

Photos by Emma Elliott

Who: The Last Dinner Party

Where: Roadrunner

When: April 18, 2026

– Emma Elliott, Staff Writer

English rock band, The Last Dinner Party, traveled from London to go on their 2nd North American tour. Along with their 2nd North American tour, they performed songs from their 2nd album titled “From The Pyre” for the first time in Boston. They performed at the Roadrunner in Boston, and offered general admission standing tickets and a mezzanine.

At the Roadrunner, there was a merch stand near the entrance, and 3 different bars once you entered, located on each side of the venue. Shops, bars, and restrooms were all located in a singular space. There was a range of people who attended this concert, mostly young adults and adults. Additionally, this was a sold-out show.

Florence Road

They opened with Florence Road, who are a rock band from Ireland. The band consists of lead vocalist Lily Aron, guitarist Emma Brandon, bassist Ailbhe Barry, and drummer Hannah Kelly. I was personally impressed with the clarity and resonance of Lily’s tone. I think she did a great job of setting off the tone of the concert and hyping up the audience. I heard murmurs around me that confirm that she did have a great voice live. Their set ended after roughly 30 minutes, and The Last Dinner Party performed right at 9 pm.

The Last Dinner Party

Their band consists of Abigail Morris, lead vocalist, Emily Roberts, lead guitarist, madeleine and flute, Aurora Nishevci, saxophone, vocalist and pianist, Lizzie Mayland, vocalist and rhythm guitarist, and filling in for Georgia is Max on the bass, and Lily on the drums. One of their members, Georgia, sustained a back injury and couldn’t make it on tour. While they weren’t as spotlighted as the other members (such as heading up to the platform on the main stage), Max and Lily were great!

The show started once Abigail came out with her black pirate hat. Their songs were very dynamic and were arranged nicely in the set. I also felt like this performance showcased each member’s proficiency and range in different instruments. Overall, there were no technical difficulties and if there were they were handled quickly in between breaks.

‘Rifle’ and ‘Gjuha’

While I was most looking forward to seeing Abigail’s stage presence in person, I was also pleasantly surprised by the performances by the other members, Aurora and Lizzie. Songs like ‘Feminine Urge’ and ‘Nothing Matters’ were very fun, but I was impressed by Lizzie’s song ‘Rifle’ in which the lighting slowly stained red (following the lyrics sung). Another moment that stood out to me was when Aurora sang a song, Gjuha, dedicated to her Albanian background and spoke of being an immigrant child. She spoke about her language loss and spoke of her fondness towards the diversity of backgrounds found within the American community.

Fan Moments

Every once in a while, Abigail would receive gifts from the audience, such as a flower crown that she gifted to Max, a Shakespeare sonnet from a Wesley student, and a sequent bra. One of my favorite moments was when Abigail said, “Are you alright?… is that a bra?” There also happened to be someone who shared the same name as Abigail Morris in the audience that night, which took Abigail by surprise.

Finale

The show ran smoothly, and ended with a fan favorite “Nothing Matters,” in which lead vocalist, Abigail, asked everyone to put their phones down until at least the first chorus. However, from what I’ve noticed standing near the back, no one’s phones were up for the whole song, showing how immersed the audience was in their performance. Fans were heard singing the chorus as they left.