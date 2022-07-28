Take Our 2022 Music Survey

Discover WERS, Member News :: 07.28.2022
WERS 88.9FM Music Survey, Listener Feedback
Graphics by Kasvi Bhatia

WERS needs to hear from YOU! We play a lot of different music on the station, and we want to know what you think. What do you love, what should we play a little more, what should we play a little less? Part of being a public radio station is hearing from... the public!

You'll help shape the sound of Boston's oldest non-commercial station by taking the survey below. It takes about 20 minutes and is audio-based, so make sure you're somewhere you can listen to some different musical samples.

Click Here to Launch Survey

The Prize: Choose Your Own Concert!

Everyone who finishes the survey will be entered to win a Choose Your Own Concert Experience in Boston. Five grand prize winners will get to choose a pair of tickets from these shows:

 

Florence + the Machine:

  • September 14th at TD Garden, with Sam Fender. LIMITED TIME OPTION!

Roxy Music

  • September 17th at TD Garden, with St. Vincent. LIMITED TIME OPTION!

Gorillaz

  • October 11th at TD Garden, with EarthGang.

Brandi Carlile

  • October 21st at TD Garden, with Brittany Howard.

Arcade Fire

  • November 8th at MGM Music Hall, with Beck.

 

This survey will be open until mid-October, but we'll choose our first winners on September 9th!

So, if you want to catch Florence + the Machine, or Roxy Music, take the survey now!

Click Here to Launch Survey

Full contest rules can be found here.

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

WERS Music Survey
THANKS FOR TAKING THE WERS MUSIC SURVEY! CHECK OUT DETAILS ON OUR ELTON JOHN GIVEAWAY
Wicked Good Festival 2018 Survey
Live Music Week Spring 2022: Rocking Forward
Now Playing

Now Playing

in studio performances

Nikki Lane LIVE In Studio
Live Mix Recap: Adam Ezra Performs Songs off Recent Solo Record
Full Studio Performance Video – Steve Earle
Arum Rae at WERS
Leisure comes back to Emerson for Wicked Local Wednesday
Three at Home Stops by WERS

CONNECT WITH WERS