Take Our 2022 Music Survey

WERS needs to hear from YOU! We play a lot of different music on the station, and we want to know what you think. What do you love, what should we play a little more, what should we play a little less? Part of being a public radio station is hearing from... the public!
You'll help shape the sound of Boston's oldest non-commercial station by taking the survey below. It takes about 20 minutes and is audio-based, so make sure you're somewhere you can listen to some different musical samples.
The Prize: Choose Your Own Concert!
Everyone who finishes the survey will be entered to win a Choose Your Own Concert Experience in Boston. Five grand prize winners will get to choose a pair of tickets from these shows:
Florence + the Machine:
- September 14th at TD Garden, with Sam Fender. LIMITED TIME OPTION!
Roxy Music
- September 17th at TD Garden, with St. Vincent. LIMITED TIME OPTION!
Gorillaz
- October 11th at TD Garden, with EarthGang.
Brandi Carlile
- October 21st at TD Garden, with Brittany Howard.
Arcade Fire
- November 8th at MGM Music Hall, with Beck.
This survey will be open until mid-October, but we'll choose our first winners on September 9th!
So, if you want to catch Florence + the Machine, or Roxy Music, take the survey now!