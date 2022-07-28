Take Our 2022 Music Survey

WERS needs to hear from YOU! We play a lot of different music on the station, and we want to know what you think. What do you love, what should we play a little more, what should we play a little less? Part of being a public radio station is hearing from... the public!

You'll help shape the sound of Boston's oldest non-commercial station by taking the survey below. It takes about 20 minutes and is audio-based, so make sure you're somewhere you can listen to some different musical samples.