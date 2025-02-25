Soupfest returns to the Bow Market

You Are Here :: 02.25.2025

By Olivia Flanz 

Soupfest was back for round two at Bow Market in Somerville. Tanya Walker and Melissa Stefanini co-hosted the event this year. 

Stefanini mentioned how the winter can make it hard for people to get out. From how it looked, Soupfest was stronger than Boston’s cold, as the public courtyard was full of people drinking soup while exploring the marketplace. 

Melissa, the owner of Buenas, a restaurant at Bow Market with South American comfort food, said, “The coolest part is just seeing everyone who comes out…any event planning is difficult, but it's pretty cool that 200 people bought tickets on a very cold February day to hang out with us.” 

Tickets to the event got customers a taste of soup from each of the 10 vendors at the festival. The event ran from noon to 4:00 pm on Saturday, February 15th. The day proved that even with Boston’s long winter, there are still plenty of ways to get outside and have fun. 

Michelle Albert, a local and fan of Bow Market, said events like Soupfest are “great… especially if people haven't been to Bow Market, or haven't been in a while, and it was nice to have an excuse to come by.”

Before 2018, Bow Market’s community space full of restaurants, shops, art, drinks, and more was once an old storage building. Now the space comprises more than thirty local small businesses. 

To see more events coming to Bow Market, go to BowMarketSomerville.com. 

