Playlists to the People 2025: Submit Your Requests

Discover WERS, Playlists :: 01.09.2025
A hand holds a microphone left of black text reading, "Playlist to the People." americans flag fly on the top and bottom of the graphic.
Graphics by Riley Vecchione

Each year on Martin Luther King Jr. Day we ask listeners to share songs about protest, peace, and justice. From Nina Simone's attack on segregation in "Mississippi Goddamn," to U2's indictment of needless war in "Bullet the Blue Sky" to Brandi Carlile's anthem of acceptance for all genders and sexual identities in "The Joke," share the songs that capture Dr. King's vision of a world where the boundaries between people are broken down. Tell us your favorites, and we'll feature them on Monday January 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Below, tell us a song that connotes the power of the people united!

  • Hidden

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

Sign Up

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

Playlists to the People: Submit your Requests
Meet the Fall/Winter 2024/2025 Writing Team!
All Female Playlists for International Women’s Day!
Pick of the Week: Tiny Habits “People Always Change”
Now Playing

Now Playing

in studio performances

Nikki Lane LIVE In Studio
Live Mix Recap: Chadwick Stokes & The Pintos
Live Mix Recap: Adam Ezra Performs Songs off Recent Solo Record
DISPATCH Performing “Midnight Lorry” – Live in Studio
The Kooks LIVE In Studio Performing “Ooh La” [Acoustic]
The Kooks LIVE In Studio Performing “Bad Habit” [Acoustic]

CONNECT WITH WERS