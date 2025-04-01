Pick of the Week: Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment Theory “Idiot Box”

By Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

Sharon Van Etten’s “Idiot Box” serves as a sharp reminder for us to always allow our voices to be heard. It leaves us wanting to find ways to express ourselves and wondering why we tried our best to be reclusive in the first place.

“Let Me Hear Those Thoughts”

“Idiot Box” sounds like an anthem of sorts and the lyrics back up that feeling. It constantly calls us out of our shells or our boxes. Van Etten invites us to bear it all for the world to see with lyrics such as, “All that skin against the glass, all these things we think we lack.” Van Etten wants us to put all of our insecurities aside and be upfront and truly express ourselves. She also furthers her statement in inviting us to be ourselves by saying that we do not have that much time to live, so what’s the point of hiding who we are. “Idiot Box” is sobering in its declaration of freedom and cries for the listener to become whoever they want to be.

On top of the lyrics of this song being excellent, the bassline is even more entrancing. The repetition of the words by Van Etten and the hypnotic journey that the bassist takes us on makes it impossible to get tired of this song!

Timeless Video

The music video for this song oozes nostalgia. The clips of Van Etten and her band performing onstage and in the recording studio in black and white invite us to feel comfortable and to be ourselves. On top of the feelings of comfort that the video elicits, there is also the fade between each image which allows us to get lost in the music. Much like what the bassline does on the song, the music video provides an easy guide to elevate the repetition of the lyrics.

The video opens with Van Etten and her band getting ready to perform and record the song. From there the rest of the video is different angles showcasing Van Etten on stage performing “Idiot Box.”