Pick of the Week: Hozier, “Nobody’s Soldier”

By Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

On “Nobody’s Soldier,” Hozier proves he is still making consistent hits roughly a year after his outstanding third studio album Unreal, Unearth. The song is a triumphant return for the Irish musician that will add smooth grooves and roaring guitars to your rotation.

Loose Hits

Hozier is doing what an increasing number of listeners are expecting these days: releasing the loose songs that didn’t quite make the album cut as EPs or deluxe versions. However, Hozier’s approach of spacing out these post-album releases and making sure the result is a stand-alone project of solid hits is setting a new standard for fan satisfaction. It also gives Hozier the space to explore new sounds, as his recent EP Unaired provides a calm duet with Bedouine alongside the rockstar hit “Nobody’s Soldier.” The eclectic mix demonstrates how Hozier is continually pushing boundaries in his work.

One can’t predict whether the trend of releasing loose singles from an album session continues to be an expectation. However, differing approaches, such as separating EPs out and using an anniversary to satisfy fans with new material, demonstrates how Hozier’s approach freshens up the stale concept of a deluxe album.

The Modern Anti-War Anthem

What does it mean to be “nobody’s soldier” in the online age? This is the question Hozier appears to address on “Nobody’s Soldier.” A string of delicate and ear-catching lyrics ring out as buzzy guitars swarm the listener. The dichotomy “between being a salesman or a soldier” is an especially memorable line of the chorus, as the background vocals lift the instrumental to an anthemic blast. Hozier explores the appearance of a choice between these two options, but also the crime of having to choose at all.

Hozier defiantly declares himself to be “nobody’s soldiers” with a twist of attitude on lines like “Honey, I’m taking no orders,” or “Living the dream/Benzos and gasoline.” The writing carries along behind the familiar tune of a modern rock hit, though Hozier’s unique vocal delivery adds another layer of quality to the tune. It’s the vocal chops one has come to expect following the impressive performances on songs like “Take me to Church” and “Unknown / Nth.”

The catchy, upbeat sound of the song may not be what one is familiar with when they consider the “Hozier sound.” However, with room to explore lingering ideas, who knows, the rougher edges of “Nobody’s Soldier” by Hozier may just become a staple.