Pick of the Week: Brandi Carlile “Life On The Run”

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At ‘ERS, there are few things that we love more than Brandi Carlile, and her most recent song, “Life On The Run” is a perfect example of just how good the singer-songwriter can be when she’s at her best!

It’s Simple, Live!

I think that one of the biggest signs of a great songwriter and lyricist is someone who is able to get the meaning of a song a cross plainly. That is exactly what Brandi Carlile does in “Life On The Run.” She simply tells us to live our lives to the fullest and not hinder ourselves so that other people feel better about themselves.

In one line of the song, she sings, “Don’t let the bastards get you down/ We all come from lost and found to the great unknown.” In such a succinct way, Carlile lets us know that we don’t have to pander to the rest of the world to feel accepted. We can be free and feel like we belong if we feel comfortable being ourselves no matter who is around us.

Brandi’s Brilliance

“Life On The Run” continues another brilliant run of music by Brandi Carlile within the past year. Just last year she released her most recent album, Returning To Myself, and ever since then, her music has reflected that title. She has become even more vulnerable and more relatable as an artist. Her songs seem infused with nostalgia and a longing to be free which, in my opinion, is foundational to the human experience.

To add to this brilliant songwriting, Carlile also composes beautiful and simple songs. The slow pluck of the guitar as it swells throughout the song adds to the emotional weight of every lyricAdd to that the banjo that gives the song a more Southern feel to it, and “Life On The Run” becomes a slow idyllic song that feels like a conversation with a friend you haven’t seen in ages.

What’s Next?

Currently, Carlile is on tour around the United States with there still being multiple shows and festivals lined up, including the Newport Folk Festival in July. Also, there is just so much of her music to listen to!