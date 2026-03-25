New Discoveries: Wet Leg “Obvious”

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Similar to another song that we covered a couple of weeks ago, “Obvious” by Wet Leg is a part of the collaboration album done by War Child Records, on their newest compilation album, Help(2).

Not So Obvious

This song, contrary to what the title would suggest, does not hit you in the face with its meaning. To me, it is about being unable to recognize the signs of depression and self-harm in a person, because it is not always obvious.

In the song, they say, “You say, ‘It’s cool/ What’s good at school?’/ But now it’s up to me/ I’m floating endlessly/ I’m doing it all wrong.” It almost sounds like she’s trying to explain that she is ok to someone who doesn’t believe her, because they see the self-destructive nature of her life.

The song goes on to further say, “Yeah, I cut through life/ With the back of the knife,” which to me is further indication of the self-harm aspect of the song. She almost feels like she is doing this to feel anything at all, but she wants someone to help her. To her, the signs are obvious, but other people can’t figure it out.

Who Are Wet Leg?

Wet Leg is a British rock duo from the Isle of Wight. Since 2019, they have taken the world by storm, with their newest album, Moisturizer, being nominated for multiple Grammys last year, including the new category, Best Album Cover. Their music is usually much louder and brasher, but songs like “Obvious” show off their versatility.

With the making of Help(2), many of the artists that were asked to join were up-and-coming or teetering on the edge of superstardom. Wet Leg is no different. To be included amongst a list of names like Cameron Winter, beabadoobee, Fontaines D.C., and Arctic Monkeys is no joke. Wet Leg is more than worthy of being on the album.

Tour

Currently, Wet Leg is on tour across the United States and then the rest of the world. Given that their album was just released last year, I would not expect new music, but you never know! Keep up with this band, because over the next couple of years, you will want to say that you have been listening from the start!