New Discoveries: Florence Road “Storm Warnings”

– Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer

This Irish rock band is making waves with their hit single “Storm Warnings” from their new EP Spring Forward. Their intense sound cuts through the heart and transforms ideas of love, yearning, and, ultimately, heartbreak.

Warning: You Won’t Wanna Stop Listening

This breakout band is illuminating the indie rock space with gripping vocals and a demanding punk sound. “Storm Warnings” explores the pain of having to let go of a toxic relationship, despite leftover feelings. The soul-tearing vocals of the lead singer pierce through and leave us aching for more. That, side by side with the ripping guitar riffs, creates an everlasting listening experience.

One of my favorite parts of this song is the music video that comes with it. It depicts the band being ripped apart by the wind in a cloudy vista. I think it perfectly encapsulates the experience of listening to Florence Road because the music totally throws the listener around emotionally, but it’s too good to let go of. So you’re left rain-soaked, devastated, but nevertheless, addicted.

Spring Forward

I’d like to highlight Florence Road’s delightful EP that you must give a listen to. If you enjoy “Storm Warnings”, this is a no-brainer. “Miss” has been playing nonstop in my headphones since I listened to it for the first time. Its angry yearning lyrics hit a deep spot in my feelings. Also, the vocal performance is flawless, totally raw, which translates effortlessly to the listener. The next song is “Rabbits Can Swim,” which slows this EP down to complete ruin. But in a good way! This song is as if Phoebe Bridgers and Olivia Rodrigo had an indie song baby. If you thought the other songs were emotionally devastating, give this one a listen, and bring tissues.

Want More?

You can find more Florence Road by streaming their new EP, Spring Forward. Or you can see them in Boston at the Roadrunner on April 18th!