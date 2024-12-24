Indie Christmas (& Covers) 2024

Ho, ho, ho! It's the night before Christmas, and across the venue, no singer is stirring, not even Alice Phoebe Lou. The stockings are set, for Indie Christmas' best, so enjoy our writer's picks, including The Waitresses!

"Last Christmas" by Sara Kays

Two years ago, a compilation album was released by a variety of independent artists called A Very Cozy Christmas. On this album was a cover of “Last Christmas” by Sara Kays. This version of the song, like most indie Christmas song covers, is much more melancholic than the original. In her own way, Sara makes the song carry much more emotional weight than any other version. Instead of an upbeat drum in the background accompanied by the classic synthesizers of the 80s, Sara Kays’ version uses a simple piano and slower beat to make her rendition feel more grounded and connected to the pain of losing a relationship. This version of the song is perfect for moments this holiday season that you can’t stop thinking about that one relationship that just didn’t work out.

- Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

"Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call" by Bleachers

Hit synth-pop supergroup Bleachers’ newest song is the best angsty pop ballad since Wham!’s "Last Christmas," and those are some big shoes to fill. Since it was first played by band lead and super-producer Jack Antonoff at the Ally Coalition Talent Show in 2022, the synth-pop holiday ballad has been highly anticipated and succeeds in every way. Following a narrator reflecting on a bitter fallout, one could think of this song as the anti-Tis’ The Damn Season (ironic because they both were written and produced by Antonoff himself). With numerous homages to classic 80s sounds and idyllic breakup songwriting, Bleachers are redefining what it means to go home for Christmas on "Merry Christmas, Please Don't Call."

- Anna Geisler, Staff Writer

"Christmas Wrapping" by The Waitresses

In this upbeat 80s classic, The Waitresses' singer Patty Jean Donahoe contemplates her relationship with Christmas. Set to a complex, groovy bass line, rhythmic flourishes of piano, and intermittent horn sections, Donahoe sings about her holiday preparations. The witty, detailed descriptions of her errands allow listeners to picture a frazzled woman running around, overwhelmed as she prepares for Christmas. Regardless of this stress, she is quick to point out her love of the holiday. This refreshingly realistic take on the holiday combines clever storytelling, impeccable instrumentals, and a sprinkle of jingle bells to create the perfect song to turn on while you prepare for your own holiday celebrations. However, the catchy refrain may just leave you singing and dancing until Santa Claus comes to town.

- Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

"Yule Shoot Your Eye Out" by Fall Out Boy

Oddly released with Fall Out Boy’s first volume of greatest hits as a bonus track, "Yule Shoot Your Eye Out" is a Christmas staple that hasn’t left my playlist as a diehard fan. Of course, being Fall Out Boy, the song has a level of angst usually left at the door for the holiday season, starkly contrasting to upbeat hits like "Jingle Bell Rock" and "Frosty the Snowman." The song starts with sleigh bells and what one would think as a soft nod to "Jingle Bells" until lead singer Patrick Stump starts singing. With the accompaniment of an acoustic guitar, he sings about the hardships of the hypothetical relationship between himself and the muse of the song, stating “Merry Christmas, I Could Care Less." "Yule Shoot Your Eye Out" is one of Fall Out Boy’s more obscure songs, but one of the catchiest holiday songs that I’ve heard.

- Ren Gibson, Staff Writer

"Christmas Song" by Phoebe Bridgers

The 2020 installment of the indie music scene’s most sacred tradition — that is, Phoebe Bridgers’ annual Christmas cover — is a yearly addition to my coveted December playlist, which must only include sprinklings of holiday music, as to not overexcite me before I’ve finished my finals. The song, a cover of Mccarthy Trenching’s 2008 "Christmas Song" is yet another of Bridgers’ perfectly reimagined and perfectly depressing holiday anthems. The original song, is equally sad and festive. It has notes of country, with an americana twang shining through the vocals among a cheery piano instrumental. With the slightest of changes, Bridgers (alongside the legendary Jackson Browne) breathes new life into an old favorite. By amping up the instrumentals, adding in a chorus of background vocals and incorporating her masterful voice in the forefront, Bridgers welcomes a new generation, and an almost entirely different audience into "Christmas Song," and the wonderful works of Mccarthy Trenching.

- Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

"Santa Baby" by Laufey

Santa baby, slip a quirky and fun Christmas song under the tree, for me! If you’re in for a fun and bubbly holiday tune, Icelandic-Chinese artist Laufey brings a quirky and cute rendition of Eartha Kitt's holiday hit, "Santa Baby." Trading the song’s originally sultry and flirty tone for a jazzy and playful interpretation, Laufey infuses the song with her signature elegant and whimsical charm. The accompanying music video also embraces elegance and holiday extravagance, with special guest Bill Murray and lavish holiday sets worth checking out. If the holidays stress you out or you’re still working on your wishlist, Laufey’s cover of "Santa Baby" is the perfect tune to lift your spirits with its lighthearted and jazzy charm.

- Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer