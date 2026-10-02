Discover & Win New Local Music: Major Spark “Kill the Truth”

Boston based Major Spark’s new song “I Love This Country” is the latest release from their new album Kill The Truth, their third studio album, a fierce, razor-sharp political record for our unprecedented times.

‘Our new album Kill The Truth is highly critical of the current U.S. administration, but we need to remind people of positive elements of our country. There IS something worth fighting for,’ shares Major Spark of the new single “I Love This Country”.

‘There are many amazing people, places and events scattered across the United States, and we want to celebrate the beautiful things that make us unique – and reclaim the flag for the artists, thinkers, athletes, and those on the fringes of society.’

Boston-based indie rock duo Major Spark comprises songwriter and vocalist Mark Goodman (Magnet) and producer Brian Charles (Rare Signals). The longtime friends and musical partners first debuted as Major Spark in 2021 with the release of the single “I’m Not Gonna Stand Around” and their album, Beautiful Noise. The group’s critically praised sophomore album Walk Among the Poppies followed in 2025 and features the powerhouse single “The Other Side,” which encapsulates Major Spark’s blend of vintage grit, lyrical sincerity, and rebellious positivity.

Major Spark thrives on sonic exploration without boundaries. Together, Mark Goodman, a veteran of the indie/underground scene who founded the band Magnet in 1995 and has collaborated with Moe Tucker of The Velvet Underground and David Lowery of Camper Van Beethoven, and Brian Charles, a renowned producer and engineer whose credits include DISPATCH, Marina and the Diamonds, and Weakened Friends, create music that feels timeless yet daring, drawing from eclectic influences while staying true to their indie rock core.

Major Spark’s new album ‘Kill The Truth’ is out now on the High Wave label, distributed through Downtown.

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