Cozy Songs For A Night By The Fireplace

​​As crackles send ashes up into the chimney, conversation alone can’t fill the room. Let the music take over with our writing staff’s suggestions for cozy fireplace songs!

“Pier 4” by Clairo

While I’ve been listening to this song since it came out over the summer, it is most certainly staying in my rotation through the winter. “Pier 4”, the finale of Clairo’s recently released masterpiece, and third album Charm, is everything you need to feel warm and cozy this winter. From the symphony of echoing vocals throughout the chorus and outro, to the mix of piano, guitar, and wind instruments working in harmony to create the song’s dreamlike melody. The lyrics toy with themes of loneliness and self discovery and poses questions about relationships and genuine connection. While I won’t promise this song will cure your winter blues, I will attest that it can give you the comfort you need to get through them.

- Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

“The Frost” by Mitski

There is truly no feeling like waking up and looking outside to see the ground covered in snow. “The Frost” is a song that captures the serenity of sitting inside by the warmth of the fire and thinking of the cold world outside. This song may feel lonely at times (or all the time) but being at peace with one's solitude in the winter can be calming. I know that for me, the early morning drive to work or school–when frost has just settled on the grass–is one of my favorite parts of the cold and somewhat brutal winters I am used to.

This feeling translates perfectly to how it feels to be sitting by the fire and taking time to relax and reflect while enjoying the warmth before inevitably having to brace the cold for some reason or another. I for one love hearing Mitski’s floaty and earthy vocals delivering the most devastating lyrics over top of a wonderful and light backing such as in “The Frost” and many others on her album The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We. I believe many Mitski fans would agree with me!

- Lucia Cinquino, Staff Writer

“Back to the Old House” by The Smiths

A song that is both gut wrenching and relaxing is exactly what you get with “Back to the Old House” by The Smiths. It reminds us of what we might not be looking forward to when returning home for the holidays. There might be that one person that does nothing but remind you of terrible moments in your life. Instead of lashing out on that person, whoever they may be, this song gives us a personal way to go away from our family during the holidays and be alone for a few minutes.

The vocals of Morrissey are both full of longing and his trademark melancholic sound. Add the bass lines played by Andy Rourke, and the song gains an even darker and more melancholic tone. Going back home for the holidays can be tough. You might feel obligated to go see old friends and visit family, but when it all feels like too much just play “Back to the Old House,” and even if just for a few minutes you will have some form of escape.

- Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

“Red Wine & Wilde” by Bastille

Bastille has long been known for their cinematic and soaring songs, but with their new album “&”, the band has taken a turn towards more stripped back and raw sounding music. There are moments on the album that you can hear the rain on the roof, or the sound of birds outside of the window. This kind of familiar energy makes this whole album a perfect fireside listen, but “Red Wine & Wilde” in particular captures the longing of a love that could never be on a night that will never be forgotten. It oozes the warmth of a fireside and the desire to avoid the cold outside, even if it’s not what's best.

The raw vocals of lead singer Dan Smith accompanied by haunting backups from Moira Mack work together with gentle piano and strings to create a song that will give anyone a tug in their gut for love lost and magical nights with people that make the world a better place.

– Ahni Brown Harbin, Staff Writer

“Just For Today” by Clairo

The perfect mix of loneliness and coziness is exactly what “Just For Today” by Clairo is. Every year since this song came out back in 2021 on her second album Sling, “Just For Today” has been on my winter playlist. It addresses everything that sometimes we might be too scared to talk about. From mental health, doubt, and laziness, Clairo manages to talk about those things for us and make us all feel better. The slow strum of the acoustic guitar accompanied by the violin and mellotron, both being played by Jack Antonoff, gives the song a slow feel and calms us down.

During December, it can be all too easy to let everything overwhelm you, whether it be looking for the perfect gift for a loved one if you celebrate Christmas, or thinking about things you could have done better in the past year, “Just For Today” simply slows you down and gives you a chance to breathe and relax in this hectic time.

- Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

“I Am Grateful For My Friends” by Daudi Matsiko

Thanksgiving may be over, but gratitude is a year-round festivity. British-Ugandan artist Daudi Matsiko’s slow, wandering tunes will comfort you during the holiday season, while reminding you what's important. Whether the winter reunites you with old friends or causes you to crave the company of newer ones, “I Am Grateful For My Friends” stands as an ode to friendship across the board. Matsiko’s soft voice is perfect to listen to as one warms up and reflects on the year. The high whistles that sweep in during the song’s final third cement its timeless tone; the tune almost sounds like a lullaby at points. The entirety of the album that “I Am Grateful For My Friends” falls on, The King of Misery, is worth listening to this winter season. Matsiko’s endlessly playable ballads are the serene, gorgeous soundtracks that snowflakes deserve to fall to.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator