Boston’s 2025 Holiday Scene

By Xan Bero

The holiday season in Boston is a magical time, there are festive lights along the streets and special holiday events beginning in mid-November and lasting until the New Year. As the weather begins to cool and the days begin to shorten, the city transforms into a cozy, bright, and lively scene filled with markets, shows, and yearly traditions. Whether you reside in the city or are simply visiting for the season, Boston offers countless opportunities for everyone to get into the holiday spirit.

Boston Common

The Boston Common is a great place to kick off the Holiday season. Nearly every tree throughout the park gets wrapped in sparkling lights that give the whole place a magical glow once the sun goes down.

The most exciting activity of the Commons’ festivities is its iconic Christmas tree lighting, which takes place this year on Thursday, December 4th, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, marking the 84th annual event. The ceremony will be broadcast on WCVB Channel 5 for those who are unable to attend in person. Visitors can enjoy live entertainment, giveaways, and refreshments while supplies last.

The tree itself is a 45-foot spruce donated by Nova Scotia, continuing a tradition that has lasted for 54 years. The donation honors the assistance Boston provided during the Halifax Explosion of 1917, turning the tree lighting into a symbol of international friendship as well as holiday celebration. Shortly before 8:00 pm the holiday lights throughout both the Boston Common and the Public Garden are lit simultaneously. At the same time, Mayor Michelle Wu appears onstage, joined by Santa Claus and Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer.

Holiday activities at the Common go beyond the tree lighting. Boston’s Frog Pond transforms into an outdoor ice rink each winter season. While an official opening date for the 2025 season has not yet been announced, the Frog Pond tends to open toward the end of November and remains open until early March. The transformed skating rink offers College Nights and other discounted events which draw in students. The rink also offers skate rentals for children and adults as well as hot chocolate refreshments. Whether you are the world’s best ice skater or someone skating for the first time, the Frog Pond is a festive place to do so.

Faneuil Hall

Another major holiday destination is Faneuil Hall, which hosts its own tree lighting on November 22nd from 2:00 to 7:00pm with the official lighting at 6:00pm exactly. The event features live entertainment, festive treats, and appearances from special guests like Santa and Miss Boston 2025. Faneuil Hall tends to be especially busy during the holidays because of its central location near Quincy Market and the North End, making it a popular spot for both locals and tourists, but especially tourists.

In addition to the tree lighting, the surrounding marketplace offers seasonal shopping, street performers, and holiday décor. With the inclusion of the year round “Christmas In Boston” store which gains more foot traffic this time of year. Many of the nearby restaurants present special winter menus, offering warm food and drink, as well as holiday pastries. Quincy Market, just steps away, features 50+ eateries and vendors, a good place to stop while waiting for the tree lighting to begin or if you just want to get a break from the cool winter weather.

Snowport

Boston’s Seaport undergoes one of the most dramatic holiday transformations in the city. Each year, beginning in mid-November the Seaport becomes a large outdoor holiday market known as Snowport. Snowport has quickly become one of the most talked-about and popular holiday attractions in Boston, drawing locals, families, and tourists alike.

The market includes more than 125 vendors, ranging from small businesses to delicious food stalls. Visitors can shop for handmade jewelry, holiday decorations, candles, artwork, and unique gifts as well as a wide variety of foods. Food vendors range from serving seasonal cocktails and hot chocolate to grilled cheeses and pasta. Snowport’s festive atmosphere is enhanced by festive music playing over speakers, along with holiday decorations and sparkling lights throughout the whole space.

Additional Holiday Events

Besides the major tree lightings and markets, Boston hosts many other seasonal events worth exploring. The Boston Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker is a long standing tradition hosted by the Citizens Bank Opera House and remains one of the most popular holiday shows in the area. Music lovers may also enjoy the Boston Pops’ Holiday Concerts, which take place at the Boston Symphony Orchestra and feature classic carols, sing-alongs, and orchestral performances. This year Elf: In Concert will be performed there December 27th and 28th.

Boston in the winter may be cold, but the city more than makes up for the temperature with its abundance of glowing lights, traditions, and holiday cheer. Whether you’re skating at Frog Pond, shopping at Snowport, or simply strolling through the Common after the sun sets, the season offers something for everyone and makes the city feel warm in its own special way.