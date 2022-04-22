Spotlight of Local Record Stores

music make the cluttered basement he inhabits come across as charming and home-like. Boxes upon boxes of vinyl occupy almost all of the floor space except for a small path cleared for walking. This path is a new addition.

It’s not that Pat is disorganized. There are just simply so many records that they cannot be neatly boxed up and enjoyed at the same time. Looney Tunes is not a museum. The records are meant to be touched and played. Recently, a storage space located upstairs, which held 1,500 records (over 150 boxes, according to Pat), became unavailable, and all of the records were moved into the already nearly full basement. The limited space, however, does not diminish the comfortability and value of Looney Tunes.

When you talk to Pat, you are talking to a life-long lover and learner of all kinds of music. You are also talking to a man who has guest lectured at Harvard and Berklee College of Music. He places emphasis on affordable prices and quality sounding records. “People fetishize the original pressing, but sometimes the original doesn’t always sound the best. There are some mastering from analog and some mastering from some old cd,” he says.

Though he is undoubtedly knowledgeable about music, he’ll pretty much talk about anything. During the thirty minutes I was inside of Looney Tunes, we covered his hatred of Ronald Reagan, his breakthrough with his therapist, and his issue with the astronomical price of college. So Pat is more than just a music buff; he’s a sociable, working man with ears open to more than just the vinyl he loves.

- T.J. Grant, Staff Writer