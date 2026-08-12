Berklee College’s First-Ever Block Party Celebrating Their Boston Roots!

Berklee Brings Inaugural Block Party to Fenway

Berklee is bringing some of Boston’s best live music to Fenway for its first-ever Block Party, celebrating the college’s deep Boston roots and the incredible artists who have emerged from the Berklee community.

The outdoor celebration takes place on Saturday, September 19, from 1 to 6 p.m. at 73 Brookline Avenue in Fenway, right near Berklee’s Boston campus. And the lineup is paced with artists spanning jazz, funk, and more.

Headlining the afternoon is Grammy-winning roots powerhouse Susan Tedeschi, joined by chart-topping Afrobeats superstar Tiwa Savage, Emmy-nominated cuatrista and composer Fabiola Mendez, psychedelic jazz-funk quintet Dogs in a Pile, and soul-funk showman Dreion. Dreion’s set will also feature special guests Morris Hayes, Tia Fuller, and Zalissa Stewart.

WERS listeners will have a chance to experience it all for themselves: we are giving away five pairs of general admission tickets. Listen to WERS for your chance to win during these times:

Wednesday, August 19: Parker, 2-6 p.m.

Monday, August 24: George Knight, 6-10 a.m.

Wednesday, September 9: George Knight, 6-10 a.m.

Friday, September 11: Parker 2-6 p.m.

Tuesday, September 15: Jersey Hal, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Didn’t win? You can still get in on the fun. Student tickets are just $19 plus fees, or $24 total, with any valid school ID. You don’t have to be a Berklee student to take advantage of the student price. For nonstudents, Standard GA tickets are $129.

For tickets and more information, check out Berklee’s Block Party online, and make sure to tune in to WERS for your chance to win!