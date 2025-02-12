An Anti-Valentine’s Day Mix

Valentine's Day is around the corner, but not everyone is celebrating. To the recent exes, the hopeless romantics, the empty talking stages: we've got you covered. Enjoy this Anti-Valentine's Day playlist with some chocolates bought for yourself.

(She’s) Just a Phase - Puma Blue

London based singer-songwriter Puma Blue is a master at juxtaposing the romantic, jazzy soundscapes of falling in love with lyrics that capture the process of falling out of it. His song “(She’s) Just a Phase” is a double edged sword that beautifully confronts the challenge of letting go while grasping onto what expired yet still lingers. My favorite part is how the repetition in the chorus presents a duality: “But she’s just a phase, just a phase. Boy yeah she’s easy to replace” which could either be your mantra for healing and moving forward, or a way of self deception to convince yourself what was once precious could be replaced.

- Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer

Lucky Ball & Chain- They Might Be Giants

How do you write an upbeat song about divorce? Ask They Might Be Giants. Their song “Lucky Ball & Chain” off of their 1990 album “Flood” is a country-esque up-tempo song about a nasty split. “Lucky Ball & Chain” refers to the old slang term for marriage, and the song itself pokes fun at the old fashioned marriage standards. The two Johns that make up They Might Be Giants sing “I just stood there whistling, ‘there goes the bride’ as she walked out the door,” a spoof of the traditional Bridal Chorus played as the bride walks down the aisle. The heavy lyrics paired with the mandolin make this song a unique expression of anti-love, half celebrating and half mourning the end of a relationship.

- Ahni Brown Harbin, Staff Writer

Little Lies by Fleetwood Mac

I can’t think of a better band that portrays negative relationships like Fleetwood Mac can! At the time, the band was dealing with personal relations, especially in regards to breakups, which heavily influenced their music. “Little Lies” is all about how deceiving a relationship can be, how someone doesn’t realize exactly how much they’re in a dooming relationship until they’re out of it. The lyrics express regret, longing, but especially the realization of how things are not working out. The desire to cling to the comforting lies that give false hope instead of facing the inevitable heartbreak. Personally, I think there’s no better song to listen to on a day like February 14th!

- Emma D’Addabbo, Staff Writer

Forget You by CeeLo Green

Now, I can’t think of a better ‘anti-valentines’ day song than this song right here. CeeLo Green embodies that ‘I totally don’t care’ but ‘I also kinda totally do care’ attitude. Personally, this fully embodies my relationship with Valentine's Day. Most of the time I’m like Forget You, Valentine’s Day. But then I wrote a whole song about our failed relationship. Anyway! This song is peak childhood music taste and it still holds up today as a great song (now I can listen to the dirty version hehe). I still love CeeLo Green’s delivery and how much character he adds to the song. When he starts scream singing “Ah! Why?” I can’t help but follow his lead. He’s so unapologetically emotional throughout this whole song; I can’t help but get in my feelings with him. If you’re looking for a throwback raging F U song then you’re in luck this Valentine’s Day!

- Rebecca Kasuba, Staff Writer

Gives You Hell by The All-American Rejects

If you are not celebrating Valentine’s day this year, there is no better song to get you through the day than “Gives You Hell” by the quintessential early 2000s indie rock masters, The All-American Rejects. The line “truth be told I miss you, and truth be told i’m lying” makes me laugh every time I hear it, and will certainly provide you with enough solidarity to make it through 24 hours of in-your-face Instagram stories. Plus, if you’re feeling tempted to miss your ex, this song will serve of a great reminder of how much you hate them. In a world of sad, yearning break-up ballads, you can always revert back to early 2000s rage rock. It will never do you wrong!

- Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

Silver Springs - Fleetwood Mac

Do you have a Silver Springs? The phrase popularized on Tiktok originates from an infamous 1997 performance of Stevie Knicks’ seering response to her fallout with lover and fellow bandmate Lindsey Buckingham. Arguably one of the band’s best songs, Silver Springs remained lost for nearly 20 years as it failed to make the final cut for the signature Rumours album– Mick Fleetwood claiming it was because the Knicks ballad didn’t fit the theme of the project, but Rolling Stone Magazine reporting that the song nearly broke the band apart in the mid 1970s. When Knicks’ masterpecieve was finally added to the delux record two decades later, we were blessed with the live recording of both Stevie and Lindsey singing to each other as if no one was watching— birthing one of the best live music moments from modern memory. “Time cast a spell on you, but you won’t forget me // You’ll never get away from the sounds of the woman who loves you.”

- Anna Geisler, Staff Writer

I Gotta Find Peace of Mind - Live by Ms. Lauryn Hill

What can't Lauryn Hill do? In this nine-minute epic, the Jersey artist fights her desire, her exes, and the devil himself. At first a wandering, straightforward ballad, "I Gotta Find Peace of Mind" grows with each passing minute into a powerful testimony to personal autonomy. Against sharp strums, Hill shouts, cries, and pleads for people to "free their mind" from the confines of their customs, relationships, and desires. In the process she finds a new "peace of mind," but leaves the audience wondering what it means to move on. Onstage live for MTV unplugged, the singer breakdowns at the song's end, praising holy mercy. Against an eruption of clapping, one can hear Hill say, "I'm alright" after being offered aid. In the midst of a potential mess of Valentine's Day emotions, Hill assures us that it will all be okay. It is the greatest performance of all time, and deserves one's attention on Valentine's Day and forever.

​​- Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

Coogie by Dijon

This one is for all of the people-pleasing and sensitive souls who are spending Valentine's Day alone this year, most likely due to an evil situationship. Coogie by Dijon sounds like someone's inner dialogue while craving for the person in front of them to want them in the way they are wanted. After thinking about all of the conversations that they will never have with you, Coogie is the first song to put on your grieving playlist. This song is a painful reminder to those of us who would sacrifice more than we ever should just to be remembered for mere seconds by someone unworthy of us. If you would do anything you could to be close to someone, in whatever capacity they would allow, this song is for you this Valentines day. It might not be healthy, but if it pleases, as Dijon says, we will always bear it.

- Caitlin Molloy, Staff Writer

Taking What’s Not Yours by TV Girl

Have you ever accidentally or maybe not so accidentally left something behind at your ex’s house. You have to go all the way to their house and knock on the door to get permission to get your stuff back. If you have had to do that then you will know that it is very embarrassing. TV Girl manages to capture the resentment and anger that you might be feeling during that moment perfectly in their song “Taking What’s Not Yours.” The entire song is a reminder to you to go get what you left, because they do not deserve it, but at the same time to keep everything that they left, because you deserve it more. “Taking What’s Not Yours” reminds us that the way things ended was not entirely our fault. Some of the problems with your relationship was your partner's fault, not yours. You might not be over them yet, and TV Girl is here to allow you to get out all your pent up rage, because who needs love when you can just take back any and everything.

- Fenton Wright, Staff Writer

Now That We Don’t Talk by Taylor Swift

If you’re going through a “no contact” stage with an ex-partner or ex-friend this Valentine’s Day, this song is perfect for you. Now That We Don’t Talk by Taylor Swift perfectly depicts what it feels like when you’re suddenly not talking to someone you used to love. Though a sad message, the song brings an upbeat and freeing vibe in hopes of seeing the positive side of the situation. Swift validates the sadness that can come from losing someone important in your life, while also admitting that you “may be better off” without this person in your life. Fun fact: this was my number one most listened to song of 2024. Transitioning into college can sometimes show you who wants to make an effort to be your friend and who doesn’t. This song really helped me through those hard times and helped me realize that maybe it’s all for the best. Anyways, if you’re missing an ex-partner that you no longer talk to on Valentine’s Day, Swift and this song will make you feel a lot better about your situation.

- Kelly Egan, Staff Writer