Album Review: MJ Lenderman “Manning Fireworks”

By Gavin Miller

Artist: MJ Lenderman

Album: Manning Fireworks

Favorite Tracks: Manning Fireworks, She’s Leaving You, You Don’t Know The Shape I’m In

For Fans Of: Gram Parsons, Wednesday, Neil Young

Authenticity is hard. MJ Lenderman makes it sound easy. On his new album Manning Fireworks, the Asheville singer-songwriter delivers an unforgettable nine song run that will materialize sunglasses on your face and a cold beer in your hand. It’s the soundtrack to weekends, forever.

The Build Up

With the success of the recent Wednesday album (a band in which Lenderman plays the guitar and occasionally sings), along with the breakout popularity of his 2022 solo LP “Boat Songs,” it is safe to say that MJ Lenderman knows there are eyes on him. The question on listeners’ minds was how he would respond to the pressure, the hype and the seemingly constant touring. With a live album in 2023 it was clear that the momentum would continue, but the question was whether it would be with a niche trudge or a lasting impact. Time will tell, but upon listening to Manning Fireworks over and over (and over and…), I firmly believe that the latter will end up proving true.

Manning Firework’s leading single “Rudolph,” released over a year ago today, carries the classic charm and lyricism that Lenderman has become known for. Lines like “I wouldn’t be in the seminary if I could be with you” and the summertime drop of a song called “Rudolph” both speak to the simple charm of Lenderman’s approach. However, at the time the single felt loose and disconnected, especially alongside “Knockin,” a second 2023 single which did not make the album. After other peeks at the album appeared through songs like “She’s Leaving You” and “Wristwatch,” it felt like the new album would ramp things up and ride loose. Though from the first song, it’s clear that Lenderman doesn’t need a roaring guitar to snatch the listener's ear; the crooning artist isn’t just going bigger with “Manning Fireworks,” he’s also managed to go better.

The Lenderman Touch

There are Lenderman’s cheeky mentions of “Travolta’s bald head,” a “houseboat docked at the Himbo Dome,” “a perfect little baby/ who’s now a jerk,” and Lucky Charms cereal. Set against those zingers are the pangs, the twangs, the soft kicks, the sudden clarinet dipping in, the balance of grace and angst, and, of course, some simple, country-rock progressions that would have made Gram Parsons proud. Over it all is the friendly, familiar voice of Jake Lenderman. It’s an uncomplicated voice for complicated times, and it knows when to shine and when to let the music roar.

This is never more evident than on the 10-minute album-closing tune “Bark at the Moon,” where the instrumental makes up the large majority of the song. A worse musician would speak over the final moments of the album, try to make one last call out, or nail down a theme. Lenderman lets the music speak for itself.

Country-rock, indie-rock, alternative, wherever you want to place Lenderman, the genre he straddles are tough places to be authentic. Country rock got a pop makeover, indie-rock takeoffs are being overseen by major labels on TikTok and alternative is seeming…well, less alternative. How can one manage it all? MJ Lenderman has the perfect answer on Manning Fireworks: unabashed silliness. Silliness between the laughs, the booms, the yells and, most importantly, the tears. There’s heartbreak between the bars and it's not a new heartbreak but it's scarcely found. It's in old record crates, between Neil Young’s On the Beach and early 2000s Emmylou Harris. Though MJ Lenderman doesn’t just expose this heartbreak: he pushes it forward.

A Fine Line

As I said, Manning Fireworks will put you in the mood for sunglasses and a cold beer. Many albums can pull this off; it’s not a new feat. But on Manning Fireworks, one has to find out if the sunglasses are on because the sun’s blazing or if the shades are really hiding crying eyes, and whether the beer is the first of the party or the sixth of a solo night. This is the tight line that MJ Lenderman often treads, but on Manning Fireworks he doesn’t just walk:he dances.

Take a listen to Manning Fireworks here: