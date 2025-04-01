Album Review: Japanese Breakfast “For Melancholy Brunettes (and sad women)”

Epic In All Senses

The single “Orlando In Love” is genius and undoubtedly one of my personal favorites. The title of the track is a reference to the epic poem, Italian poet Matteo Maria Boiardo's “Orlando Innamorato” (known in English as "Orlando in Love").The story follows the knight Orlando who falls madly in love with princess Angelica, abandoning his duties to pursue her while she flees across Europe and Africa, encountering all kinds of hurdles along his journey that intertwines with the broader conflict between duty and desire. Following this storyline, “Orlando In Love” is a whimsical retelling of the poem that sonically and lyrically captures the helplessness of choosing heart over head.

Vulnerability and Resilience

My favorite track out of this outstanding album is “Leda.” Drawing from the Greek myth of Leda and the Swan, where Zeus, disguised as a swan, assaults Leda, resulting in the birth of Helen of Troy and other children. Zauner’s lines “In a past life I was Leda / I let you come over me” and “Split me open with your hands / And I’ll unfold like a secret” echoes the myth’s violent intimacy, further repurposing it to reflect the complexities of trauma and coercion. The song suggests both victimhood and agency, where Leda’s experience becomes a metaphor for personal suffering and the attempt to reclaim power. Using this myth, the song taps into the tension between beauty and brutality, and sonically, makes use of the band's signature airy instrumentation to amplify the emotional weight of that struggle.