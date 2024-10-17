Album review: Charli xcx “brat and it’s completely different but also still brat”

By Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer

Artist: Charli xcx and Various Artists

Album: Brat and It's Completely Different but Also Still Brat

Favorite Tracks: Sympathy is a knife featuring ariana grande, Everything is romantic featuring caroline polachek, B2b featuring tinashe

For Fans Of: SOPHIE, Arca, Magdalena Bay

Bratumn Has Commenced

Following the success of her sixth studio album Brat and the rise of “brat summer” on social media platforms, Charli xcx’s has recently released Brat and It's Completely Different but Also Still Brat as a remixed and reimagined version of the hyperpop sensation. This album is not your typical remix collection; instead, it serves as Charli xcx’s ode to electro-pop, featuring collaborations with musical icons such as Ariana Grande, Lorde, Julian Casablancas, and many more prominent figures in music.

Brat and It's Completely Different but Also Still Brat is a beautifully crafted rework of the original Brat album, encapsulating the essence of Brat summer: to be unapologetically honest, to allow space for change and innovation, and most importantly, to have fun with your friends.

The album feels like more than just a remix project; each track is thoughtfully rewired and modified to work with its respective featured artists. It also feels like a more intimate, wind-down version of the original Brat album, with its famous “party tracks” simmering down to a melancholic yet electrifying rework, like the silence of the walk home after the function.

Rewired, reimagined, redefined

Featuring many of today's biggest names in music, Charli xcx breaks the stigma of a typical remix album, where the featured artist often just contributes a verse or harmonies. Instead, she experiments with making something “completely different,” inviting creativity from each featured artist, channeling their personal styles, and incorporating them into the track. At the same time, she brings her own hyperpop flair from her Pop 2 days.

One of the most hyped-up tracks, “Sympathy is a knife featuring ariana grande”, is the perfect embodiment of this innovation. The track sounds both entirely new yet still retains the essence of the original “Sympathy Is a Knife” angst; by the production embracing both Ariana’s pop princess-esque style and Charli’s unapologetic brat aesthetic, the song itself works as a “knife”, with both artists coming together to explore and play with the metaphor. This track is a vulnerable dissection of fame in all its beauty and terror, which feels both innovative and emotionally poignant.