Wunderhorse Wows at The Sinclair

The Midas Touch

The lights went dark and a red glow took over the stage as a folk harmonica-focused song began to play, that I honestly didn’t know. Some members of the crowd sang along to the lyrics, as the band walked onto the stage in style. They did not waste any time getting right into the humming intro to the title track of their newest project, Midas. Jacob Slater’s strong and bold vocals rang throughout the house alongside the ripping guitar.

When my concert-going friend, who is a massive fan of Wunderhorse, showed her dad a video of Slater’s performance, he said “It looks like he is in a fight with his guitar,” and there’s no better way to describe his motions on stage. Although midway through trashing and jolting with the strings of his guitar, his chords were powerful and calculated. The rest of the band followed suit in their passionate displays of instrumentals and vocals the whole night.

Cub Turns Back the Clock

After opening strong with tracks such as “Midas” and “Emily” from their newest album, they took a step back in their discography to Cub, and played my personal favorite song of theirs, “Butterflies.” While the recording of this song is already incredible, hearing it live with Slater’s softer and raw vocals paired with the heavy and enchanting guitar interludes was really incredible. It is always extremely special to hear a song like that live and grow a deeper appreciation for the craftsmanship and their ability to transform it in front of an audience. It leaves you wishing you could hear them play it over again.

They played more songs from Cub, including “Girl Behind The Glass” which is a song that is not very often included on their setlist. Despite Midas being a big success, some of their most popular songs come from this debut album. Cub’s two color-named tracks, “Teal” and “Purple,” hold the position as their top-most streamed songs on Spotify–clearly for a reason. Their catchy melodies make for a great song that is easily singable and danceable for both Slater and the audience. When they began both of the songs, the stage became aptly washed with their respective colors, adding a cool touch to the show.

Another rare performance featured at The Sinclair was “Cathedrals,” a track featured on Midas. Songs like this and “Girl Behind The Glass” do not usually make an appearance on their setlists, but getting to hear both of them within the same show was a lovely little surprise. Wunderhorse also played “Aeroplane,” an eight-minute instrumentally-heavy song that takes the energy down a step with its slower melody and contemplative vocals. This breath of fresh air was much needed before the final stretch. While the rush of jumping and dancing is great for a while, songs like “Aeroplane,” that give a bit of rest are much needed at this sort of high-energy rock concert.

Even Great Nights Have to End

They finished off the night–as they do all of their shows–with “Superman.” It was an epic way to end. The subtly building guitars, drums, and bass grew and grew until a full-out (but calculated) mayhem. The band concluded the song and exited with the droning feedback occupying the now-empty stage. The amps were struck, and the lights went up. While the ending was quite abrupt, with no encore, it was a masterful finish. It only left the audience wanting more.