Spread the Love with WERS & Taza Chocolate!

This Valentine's Day, Buy Local, Listen Local, and Love Local! When you purchase Taza Chocolate for your special someone (or yourself!) all the money goes into supporting the music here on WERS. All orders close by February 5th. Check all our options and get your orders in now. You can even submit a Valentines Day song request with your order at the end of this page!
TAZA WINTER WARMER
Pledge $35 to WERS and Taza Chocolate will send you their most signature sampler, the Winter Warmer. This delicious array features every flavor of Taza's chocolate Mexicano discs. Perfect for making hot chocolate or eating as is, it makes a heartwarming gift for yourself or loved ones!
product to delicious to show...
SECRET SPOT TRUE LOVE BUNDLE
Pledge $60 for this Secret Spot themed treat: featuring the Mexican-Style Chocolate Discs and a Valentine’s Day True Love Bar Bundle you can’t get anywhere else. Order now, by calling 617-824-8700 or going online to WERS.ORG!
BOLDEST FLAVOR GIFT BOX
Pledge $88.90 to WERS and Taza Chocolate will send you a gift box featuring some of their most irresistible flavors! The set includes sea salt & almond, coconut, toffee, and so much more. Now in a new, more eco-friendly package!
WHOLE LOTTA LOVE GIFT SET
Pledge $150 for an unforgettable experience, plus the sweetest of treats and swag! The Whole Lotta Love Gift Set includes Taza’s Boldest Flavor Gift Box, a limited edition Peace, Love & 88.9 tote bag, and two tickets for a tour of the Taza Chocolate Factory.
Order deadline:
To Order by Phone
Call WERS at 1-617-824-8700 to order your chocolate over the phone.
Delivery Information
Orders will begin shipping on January 23, 2023. They will be sent out twice weekly and will likely arrive within one week.
We can't promise arrival times despite our best efforts, and our mail carriers and delivery drivers are moving as fast as humanly possible - but they are human. All shipments will be sent via USPS. Expedited shipping is not available for this promotion. Shipments to PO Boxes will not be able to be fulfilled.
More Ways to Give
If you’d like to support WERS but would like to hold off on placing a chocolate order, please click here to make a contribution and select a thank you gift.
Statement from Taza Chocolate
At Taza, we make stone ground chocolate from bean to bar at our Somerville, MA chocolate factory. Cacao is so complex in flavor that we want to let it shout loud and proud. We use hand-carved granite millstones to grind the best Direct Trade cacao into chocolate that hits you with an explosion of flavor and a bold unrefined feel, unlike anything you’ve ever tasted.
We’re proud to be pioneers in ethical cacao sourcing and transparency. We were the first U.S. chocolate maker to establish a third-party certified Direct Trade Cacao Certification program. We build real, face-to-face relationships with growers who respect the environment, respect fair labor practices, and above all, respect cacao. We pay them a premium above the Fair Trade price for the exceptional cacao they produce.
We now offer both in-person Factory Tours and Virtual Chocolate Tasting Experiences for both individuals and groups. For more information, visit tazachocolate.com.
Fair Market Value: $21 for the Winter Warmer Sampler, $39.99 for the Secret Spot Sweet and Spicy Sampler, $55 for the Boldest Flavor Gift Box, and $86 for the Whole Lotta Love Gift Set.
REQUEST A SONG FOR VALENTINE'S DAY