The Feelings and Flows of Farayi Malek’s Music

Ahead of her debut solo project “Edge of the Earth” dropping on March 27, Farayi Malek spoke with Web Services Coordinator Gavin Miller about her influences, excitement, and upcoming events. With Farayi’s upcoming performance fast approaching at The Umbrella Arts Center, you can get tickets for the show — a Salt Lick Sessions concert happening on March 28 — here! You can also listen to the show, featuring Farayi, Grace Gardner, and Sofia Lafuente, here.

From the flurry of genres she experiments with to the multifaceted workload she undertakes, folk and jazz artist Farayi Malek wears a lot of hats. Farayi juggles titles — Grammy-nominated singer, innovative composer, and forward-thinking educator — that often intertwine. “I gain a lot of inspiration from my students,” Farayi told me over Zoom. “I feel like both [being an educator and artist] fuel [one another].”

This approach makes sense, as Farayi’s non-traditional musical upbringing led diverse sounds to seep in from every which way: Idaho’s bluegrass roots, an arts high school that fostered a passion for jazz, Boston’s very own Berklee College of Music. Although Boston is where Farayi has landed for now, the city remains special because of the new inspirations it offers. “Being in the city has been really nice, because I’ve been exposed to a lot of different kinds of music and people from all over the world. I’ve had the opportunity to play with and share the stage with musicians from everywhere, playing all different types of music. It has really expanded my ears, artistically,” Farayi said.

The expanding context of a city environment is not without challenges for an artist. The multitude of artists in Boston challenges cross-genre experimenters like Farayi to reflect on her experience cementing a niche with the music she releases. “[The inspiration of Boston’s musical environment] put me in the position where I really had to figure out, ‘What is my thing? Where is my art [...] stemming from?’ I think that’s one of the things that has caused me to take my time when releasing music.”

And take her time she has. Farayi’s debut solo EP Edge of the Earth, reaching streaming services March 27, delivers a solidified release for years of songs dropped as covers, singles, and live performances. “It’s the third project that I’ve recorded, but the first I’ll be releasing,” Farayi said. As a fan, the wait for music may seem benign. However, while speaking with Farayi and listening to songs become polished, the worthiness of the wait became clear — each tune has a patient vision behind it. One can hear the vision become realized throughout the released singles; the smooth rides on “Tonight” and careful key arrangements of “I Wrote You A Letter” speak for themselves.