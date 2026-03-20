Songs by Artists That Remind Us of Spring

Graphic by Riley Vecchione

As we head into spring (despite the fact that it is painfully still cold outside), our writers wanted to take a moment to talk about some of their favorite songs that remind them of spring!

“Gypsy” by Fleetwood Mac

Gypsy by Fleetwood Mac carries a dreamy, reflective energy that feels perfectly aligned with the mood of spring. Written and performed by Stevie Nicks for the band’s 1982 album, Mirage, the song blends shimmering keyboards, soft vocals, and gentle guitar to create a light, floating soundscape. Nicks wrote the track as a reflection on her early days before fame, remembering the freedom and creativity she felt while chasing her dreams. That sense of nostalgia mixed with optimism gives the song a feeling of renewal, which feeds into spring’s symbolism of rebirth. The airy melody and poetic lyrics evoke images of sunlight, fresh starts, and personal growth, making “Gypsy” feel both whimsical and hopeful. Its breezy atmosphere and warm instrumentation capture the same sense of awakening and possibility that comes with longer days, blooming flowers, and the return of brighter weather.

– Scarlett Heikkila, Staff Writer

If She Wants Me by Belle and Sebastian

This song might be my definition of perfect. Belle and Sebastian are masters of creating fun, springy songs that make you want to dance. “If She Wants Me,” off of their album Dear Catastrophe Waitress is a sweet song about finding solace in a friend after going through something hard. To me, this is a lovely song for the coming spring season–I feel like March is going to be a huge comfort to me after a long, snowy winter, like a long lost friend. Belle and Sebastian can keep you company on your spring walk if you need some company.

– Ana Achata, Staff Writer

“From” by Bon Iver

If spring has a sound, Bon Iver has captured it. Off his most recent album, Sable, Fable, Justin Vernon of Bon Iver has made his most optimistic record. His once somber melodies and lyrics have been traded for joyful, excited, and wandering songs on this record, and “From” is a personal highlight. “From” has an incredible composition, from the guitar by Mk.Gee, who is a current indie darling, to Jacob Collier, whose arrangement and composition shine. The song’s lyrics feel like rays of spring sun: “Don’t let it trouble your mind (Your mind), Just take my love in your time.” In his newest album, Bon Iver explored joy and optimism beautifully, and “From” undoubtedly deserves a spot on your spring rotation!

– Allie Ruden, Staff Writer

“Come Out” by Lucy Dacus

Last spring, for me, was marked with the release of Lucy Dacus’ glittering fourth album Forever is a Feeling. The album is largely about falling in love, slowly and gently, like the warm breeze of spring carrying you to summer’s warmer days. Dacus’ released this album at the end of last March, so for many, it became that warm breeze. Surprisingly, most of the album’s songs are upbeat, but not lacking in Dacus’ painfully honest lyrics. “Come Out,” is no exception, balancing the whimsical harp and percussion elements with Dacus’ soft, airy vocals. In the song, the singer yearns for her lover amidst the mundanity of life. It’s sweet and embodies all of the blossoming, incalescent, and of course, harmonious natures of spring.

– Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

“All My Little Words” by The Magnetic Fields

Spring, for me, is less about new life and new beginnings, and more of an overarching sadness brushed by moments of happiness. “All My Little Words” is the personification of that mindset. Across the entirety of 69 Love Songs, “All My Little Words” stands out as one of the songs that embodies the blissful and cruel nature of love and spring. When you first listen to the song, the first thing that strikes you is the soft bells that ring out at the beginning, almost reminiscent of wedding bells. Then, Merritt gives us the image of his lover being a “splendid butterfly,” but along with the freedom and beauty of a butterfly, she chooses to “fly away,” or leave him.

That opening is cruel but also beautiful. In the context of spring, it is also indicative of new life. Butterflies come out of cocoons and are full of beautiful colors and bursting with new life. Merritt’s voice as well is deep, rich, and full of longing, but it also has a darker edge to it that alludes to a darker, more quiet desperation that comes with the admiration and loss of his lover. While spring may not be as morbid or bleak for me as it is for you, I still think that “All My Little Words” is the perfect song for the season!

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator

“I Wanna Get Better” by Bleachers

Spring: the most transitory time of the year. It’s the space between the feeling of isolation from the winter, and the euphoria of the summertime — and the only thing that can fill that gaping hole is Bleachers’ “I Wanna Get Better.” The song is a journey towards hope, something so clearly lacking in the past. The titular hook of the song is a consistent mantra of a goal to look forward to, the summer in this case. With its raunchy drums and resounding reverb, the song emulates the way that greenery slowly creeps back into the picture, joyful energy alongside it.

“I trace the faith to a broken-down television / and put on the weather” represents the inevitable understanding that the sun will return, regardless of the feelings of perpetuity about how long it takes. “I Wanna Get Better” may carry a weighty burden throughout its beat, yet with its dreaming lyricism, it proves that spring is happily emerging.

– Goonja Basu, Staff Writer