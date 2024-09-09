Pick of the Week: Hippo Campus “Paranoid”

By Gavin Miller, Web Services Coordinator

With their recent single “Paranoid” the Minneapolis-based band Hippo Campus wears their heart on their sleeve. Even with a familiar formula, the group uses vocal modulation and memorable lyrics to form their newest banger.

Album Lead-Up

With Hippo Campus’ recent stretch of singles, which includes “Tooth Fairy” and “Everything at Once,” the band has nailed catchy pop-centered songwriting that still manages to capture the rougher edges that make the band’s tunes flow naturally. This makes the lead-up to the fourth Hippo Campus album, releasing September 20, all the more exciting.

Entitled "Flood," the new LP will feature 13 songs which were meticulously chosen from a set of over 100. Hippo Campus has stated that they wanted the new album to feel intentional, and with the recent stretch of singles it is clear that the new material is some of their best. The clunky f-bomb on the pre-chorus and twang of guitar plucks are just a couple of endearing details that “Paranoid” brings to the table. Though the new songs ensure that the album will not just bring a couple new things to the table; it will be a full course meal.

Pop in Contrast

“Everything and everyone’s out to get me” pipes lead singer Jake Luppen on the chorus of “Paranoid.” Though the underlying progression feels classic in its major key and catchy melody. Though, the contrast between honest, sometimes dark lyrics and a warm atmosphere makes the song pop even better. It allows the band to stand out beyond their contemporaries.

“Paranoid is destined to stick around in your ear long after you’ve heard it. One reason for this quality is a sneaky bassline that drives the song from beneath the surface. It is a groove that drives legs to dance and energy to rise. In fact, many of the recent basslines have been impressive, with “Tooth Fairy” carrying an especially quirky rhythm. It is clear that the band is finding balance in the mix of emotions they battle, leading to complex indie-pop that will draw the listener in.

Punchy snares and the initial bass are soon interrupted by a twin set of strums as “Paranoid” takes off. The build up and the pay off shows that indie-pop is still alive and well as there is an apparent fresh spin on the mix. The song feels alive, and it serves as a breath of fresh air in any daily stroll or drive.