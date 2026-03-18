Mayor Wu and I.C.E.

By Mariia Wishnevsky

The focus is on the growing conflict between Boston city officials and federal immigration enforcement. Mayor Michelle Wu issued an executive order banning federal agents from using city property, such as schools and libraries, to carry out immigration operations. The policy reinforces the Boston Trust Act, which limits local police involvement in civil immigration detention. City officials argue that the Tenth Amendment protects Boston from being forced to use local resources for federal programs. Supports, including Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell, say the policy protects immigrant communities and ensures residents feel safe accessing public services. Overall, the article presents Boston’s actions as part of its long-standing commitment to supporting immigrants while challenging federal authority.