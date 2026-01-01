Best Albums of the 2020s

Graphic by Riley Vecchione

Alongside our favorite songs of 2025, we wanted to look back at some of the best albums of the decade so far. From the melancholy of the pandemic to the pop revival over the last couple of years, the 2020s have given us a lot, and here are some of our favorites!

Stick Season by Noah Kahan

We wouldn’t be Boston’s uncommon radio without acknowledging one of the greatest New Englanders to ever do it. Though Noah Kahan released his first-ever song in 2017, it was his 2020 EP, Cape Elizabeth, that got him noticed, and his 2022 album, Stick Season, that raised him to the Noah we know today. With one album, he made millions of New Englanders (and Northerners, by extension) feel seen, and put an anthem to our winter blues. The lines “I’m mean because I grew up in New England”, “Forgive my Northern Attitude, I was raised out in the cold”, and his ability to give “Stick Season”(the time of year in between the fall foliage and the winter wonderland, when the trees are bare and you get a forest of sticks), a name has done wonders for the New England psyche.

He also mastered a particular genre of Folk music, blending indie rock with pop and folk elements, banjo with electric guitar, raspy vocals with falsettos, and giving a sound to the best region in the U.S. There is a magic that flows through New England roots, and in a way, Kahan was able to bottle that, and give a taste to people around the world. Of course, he’s widely loved across the globe, proving my theory that no one does it like New England.

– Avieana Rivera, Music Coordinator

Imaginal Disk by Magdalena Bay

One of my favorite releases from this half decade is Magdalena Bay’s 2024 album, Imaginal Disk. The album by the pop duo represents a bold reimagining of electronic pop that pushes the genre into an even more conceptually ambitious and sonically adventurous territory. Incorporating influences from Pink Floyd, Radiohead, Björk, and Electric Light Orchestra, Imaginal Disk sees Magdalena Bay as the pioneers of electro-pop that reimagines the genre with a distinctly modern framework. Some of my favorite tracks from the album include “Death & Romance,” “Fear, Sex,” and “Love Is Everywhere,” but Imaginal Disk is undoubtedly one of the few no-skips albums for me. Rather than simply mining nostalgia from their inspirations, Magdalena Bay synthesized decades of electronic music history into something that feels genuinely forward-thinking and innovative while remaining accessible and incredibly emotionally resonant.

– Kelly Cheng, Staff Writer

folklore by Taylor Swift

Everyone remembers the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic: masks, glitchy Zoom calls, and perhaps most notably, the surprise drop of Taylor Swift;s eighth studio album, folklore. Created in collaboration with Aaron Dessner and Bon Iver, the record marked a striking genre shift, trading Swift’s teenage pop anthems for quiet indie-folk tracks that showcase her lyricism and emotional depth. It’s gentle and wistful, an album that feels like the crack of an old book spine or the scent of cinnamon drifting through a crisp fall afternoon. Filled with woodsy cabins and soft cashmere, it becomes a feeling rather than just a record.

What makes folklore so compelling is the way Swift steps beyond autobiography. She leans into storytelling, drawing from her literary obsessions and exploring fairy-tale motifs. The result is a GRAMMY award-winning album that feels intimate, a collection of narratives told with poetic restraint and emotional clarity. Standout tracks like “the last great american dynasty,” “this is me trying,” and “betty” illustrate the richness of this era, solidifying folklore as one of the defining albums of the decade.

–Lindsay Gould, Staff Writer

Rise and Fall of A Midwest Princess by Chappell Roan

When Chappell Roan released her debut album, The Rise and Fall of A Midwest Princess, in 2023, no one could anticipate how quickly she would become a “Feminominon.” Though her colorful makeup and sparkly outfits are what catch your eye, her dynamic stage presence and musical chops are what made her a superstar. From upbeat pop hits like “HOT TO GO!” to slower ballads like “Coffee,” Roan consistently delivers powerful vocals and clever, often intimate lyrics. For me, The Rise and Fall of A Midwest Princess is not only one of my favorite records of the 2020s, but introduced me to my “favorite artist’s favorite artist.” Whether you’re recovering from heartbreak or getting ready for a night out at the “Pink Pony Club,” the album has a song for you.

– Annie Sarlin, Staff Writer

Ants From Up There by Black Country, New Road

One of the most intriguing bands of the 2020s has been Black Country, New Road. From their massive debut record, For the first time, to their latest record, and an overhaul to their sound, Forever Howlong, this band has managed to constantly make themselves sound fresh and unique on every record. Out of the three, the 2022 release Ants From Up There stands out as a defining album, not only for Black Country, New Road, but also the indie music scene as a whole. This album has something for everyone: a smooth jazz-inspired saxophone, haunting vocals, and chaotic drumming.

The concept of this album is genius. The singer, Isaac, describes his long distance relationship through the now discontinued Concorde planes. He refers to his partner as Concorde and describes the pain he feels when they leave, and ultimately the broken state that he is left in at the end of their relationship. Coming out of the pandemic, Ants From Up There captures the melancholy and loneliness that overtook us all.

– Fenton Wright, Web Services Coordinator