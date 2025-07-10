HERE’S HOW TO WIN TIX TO SEE OMAR!

Follow ERS+ on FB or Instagram, Message us “OMAR”

OR

Email us at info@wers.org and write “OMAR” in the Subject Line

You’ll be entered for a chance to be selected to see him July 14th

at City Winery Boston at 7:30pm



Omar is a UKSoul singer who is celebrating his 40th anniversary of his first release in 1985. He has worked with some of music’s greatest singer songwriters such as Stevie Wonder, Lamont Dozier, Robert Glasper and the late great Angie Stone. He has had numerous soulful hits such as, 1990’s “Nothing Like This”. He has recorded his ninth studio album, ‘Brighter The Days’, which he will be sharing in concert. He brings his soulful vibes to Boston’s City Winery, Monday, July 14th at 7:30PM. The Secret Spot and sister station ERS+ are giving you a chance to enter your name for a chance to be selected to attend the show next week.



