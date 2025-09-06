Win tix to see Charles Haynes september 11th!

HERE’S HOW TO WIN TIX TO SEE CHARLES HAYNES and THE TABERNACLE!

Email us at info@wers.org and write “Afrobeat” or “Secret Spot” in the Subject Line

You’ll be entered for a chance to be selected to see them September 11th

at CROMA SPACE Boston at 7:00pm

Charles Haynes is a percussionist/producer who is commemorating his rebirth after almost suffering a career ending stroke six years ago. Charles has worked with some of music’s greatest artists such as Maxwell, Queen Latifah, and Maxwell. He brings his eight piece ensemble, called The Tabernacle in concert to CROMA SPACE in Boston September 11, doors open at 7PM. He promises the evening to be a transformative celebration of life as well as sounds bridging the worlds of Afrobeat, Jazz, Gospel, and Hip-Hop. Experience the healing power of music; one of of rhythm, revival, and radiant energy. The Secret Spot and sister station ERS+ are giving you a chance to enter your name for a chance to be selected to attend the show.