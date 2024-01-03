Win Tix to Robert Glasper at City Winery Boston

Robert Glasper plays City Winery Boston and WERS has your tickets!

The 5-time Grammy winner plays 3 nights, 6 shows! Monday Jan 8, Tuesday Jan 9, Wednesday Jan 10

WERS has 2 ways to score tickets to the 9:30pm show Wednesday Jan 10:

Listen to The Secret Spot Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights between 10pm and 2am .

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights between . Send an e-mail with "Glasper" in the subject line to info@wers.org.

Good luck and thanks for listening to 88.9 WERS!

Check out ERS+ Boston's Black Experience for R&B and Hip Hop 24/7.