WERS welcomes Pearl Jam to Fenway Park September 15 and 17!

And as part of our 75th Birthday celebration, you’re getting the gifts: 2 ways to win tickets!

Saturday (Feb 17) Subscribe here (it’s free!) and check your email Saturday In our WERS Uncommon Newsletter this(Feb 17)(it’s free!) and check your email Saturday

(Feb 20) between 6am and 10am Listen to George Knight Tuesday(Feb 20) between

To purchase Pearl Jam tickets, register here until Tuesday Feb 20 at 11:59pm.

Keep up with all of our WERS 75th Birthday events here.