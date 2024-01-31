Win Tix to Dave Hollister at City Winery Boston

Dave Hollister plays City Winery Boston and WERS has your tickets!
The Truth, R&B genius, melodious voice from heaven Dave Hollister brings his Matters of the Heart Tour to City Winery Boston Saturday Feb 10 at 6:30pm.
WERS has 2 ways to score tickets:
- Sign up for the FREE WERS Uncommon Newsletter and check your email Saturday Feb 3
- Listen to The Secret Spot Wednesday Feb 7 and Thursday Feb 8 between 10pm and 2am.
Good luck and thanks for listening to 88.9 WERS!
Check out ERS+ Boston's Black Experience for R&B and Hip Hop 24/7.