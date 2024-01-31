Win Tix to Dave Hollister at City Winery Boston

Discover WERS, ERS+ :: 01.31.2024

Dave Hollister plays City Winery Boston and WERS has your tickets!

The Truth, R&B genius, melodious voice from heaven Dave Hollister brings his Matters of the Heart Tour to City Winery Boston Saturday Feb 10 at 6:30pm.

WERS has 2 ways to score tickets:

Good luck and thanks for listening to 88.9 WERS!

Check out ERS+ Boston's Black Experience for R&B and Hip Hop 24/7.

 

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

Sign Up

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

Chanté Moore Prepares for Intimate Show at City Winery
Pick of the Week: Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl “Eazy Sleazy”
Interview: Boston’s Brandie Blaze says, “This is my hometown, and I want to put on for my city”
City and Colour’s “Memorable and Spiritual” Set
Now Playing

Now Playing

in studio performances

Matthew E. White LIVE In Studio Performing “Big Love”
Full Studio Performance Video – Steve Earle
Three at Home Stops by WERS
The Kooks LIVE In Studio
Michael Kiwanuka Interview and Performance at WERS
Live Mix Recap: Christone “Kingfish” Ingram and His Rise to Stardom in the Blues Genre

CONNECT WITH WERS