Spread the Love with WERS & Taza Chocolate!

WERS is proud to once again be partnering with Taza Chocolate for a Valentine's Day fundraiser unlike any other!

TAZA WINTER WARMER

Pledge $35 to WERS and Taza Chocolate will send you their most cherished sampler, the Winter Warmer. This delicious array features every flavor of Taza's chocolate Mexicano discs. Perfect for making hot chocolate or eating as is, it makes a heartwarming gift for yourself or loved ones!

SECRET SPOT SWEET & SPICY SAMPLER

Pledge $60 for an assortment of treats that's just the right amount of sweet and spicy! This bundle includes Taza’s classic collection of Mexican-style chocolate, chocolate covered espresso beans, a chipotle chili disk, and a very special Valentine’s Day night playlist, curated by The Secret Spot’s very own D Danubian.

BOLDEST FLAVOR GIFT BOX

Pledge $88.90 to WERS and Taza Chocolate will send you a gift box featuring some of their most irresistible flavors! The set includes sea salt & almond, coconut, toffee, and so much more. Now in a new, more eco-friendly package!

WHOLE LOTTA LOVE GIFT SET

Pledge $150 for an unforgettable experience, plus the sweetest of treats and swag! The Whole Lotta Love Gift Set includes Taza’s Boldest Flavor Gift Box, a limited edition Peace, Love & 88.9 tote bag, and two tickets for a tour of the Taza Chocolate Factory.

Order deadline:

To Order by Phone
Call WERS at 1-617-824-8700 to order your chocolate over the phone.
 
Delivery Information
Orders will begin shipping on January 20, 2022. They will be sent out twice weekly and will likely arrive within one week.

Please understand that shipping and delivery systems are stretched beyond their limits right now. We can't promise arrival times despite our best efforts, and our mail carriers and delivery drivers are moving as fast as humanly possible - but they are human. Patience and kindness are critical. All shipments will be sent via USPS. Expedited shipping is not available for this promotion. Shipments to PO Boxes will not be able to be fulfilled.

 
More Ways to Give
If you’d like to support WERS but would like to hold off on placing a chocolate order,  please click here to make a contribution and select a thank you gift.
 
Statement from Taza Chocolate
At Taza, we make stone ground chocolate from bean to bar at our Somerville, MA chocolate factory. Cacao is so complex in flavor that we want to let it shout loud and proud. We use hand-carved granite millstones to grind the best Direct Trade cacao into chocolate that hits you with an explosion of flavor and a bold unrefined feel, unlike anything you’ve ever tasted.

We’re proud to be pioneers in ethical cacao sourcing and transparency. We were the first U.S. chocolate maker to establish a third-party certified Direct Trade Cacao Certification program. We build real, face-to-face relationships with growers who respect the environment, respect fair labor practices, and above all, respect cacao. We pay them a premium above the Fair Trade price for the exceptional cacao they produce.

We now offer both in-person Factory Tours and Virtual Chocolate Tasting Experiences for both individuals and groups. For more information, visit tazachocolate.com.
 
Fair Market Value: $21 for the Winter Warmer Sampler, $39.99 for the Secret Spot Sweet and Spicy Sampler, $55 for the Boldest Flavor Gift Box, and $86 for the Whole Lotta Love Gift Set.

