Have a Hauntingly Good Time This Halloween with Depeche Mode and WERS!

Discover WERS, Undead Music Week :: 09.18.2023
Undead Music Week, Depeche Mode, Support Uncommon Radio, Donate, WERS 88.9 FM

We are casting a spell over the airwaves this Live Music Week, to bring you Undead Music Week! Show us you have a pulse! We’ll be haunting the radio dial to bring you wicked good live, local music!

GIVE NOW

Your financial support of WERS ensures that everyone across Massachusetts and the world can discover new songs, new beats, even an entire new genre of music any time they want.

 

Your financial support helps to expand our music library not only to include what’s brand new, but deep cuts that may have missed from older, more established artists.

 

Your financial support is an investment in the power of all types of music - to affect, inspire, and bring us together.

That’s why your gift is so important right now during our membership drive. You can give WERS that additional boost that is so crucial to continuing to serve the Boston community with the best variety of music anywhere.

One Lucky Winner will be spending Halloween with Depeche Mode at TD Garden!

Donate anytime between now and October 20th, and you will be automatically entered to win our Haunted Giveaway!

THIS EXPERIENCE INCLUDES

  • A pair of tickets to see Depeche Mode on Halloween at the TD Garden
  • A two-night stay at Boston’s most haunted hotel, the Omni Parker House
  • $500 spending money!

Our giveaway winner will be drawn at 6 PM on Friday, October 20th, 2023, so don't wait— make your donation today!

GIVE NOW

No purchase necessary to enter, contest rules apply.

Uncommon Newsletter

Music reviews, ticket giveaways, live performances & member specials.

Sign Up

We'll never sell your email, be boring or try to sell you on bad music.

Related Posts

Pick of the Week: Depeche Mode “Ghosts Again”
Spooky Tunes for Halloween
WERS Presents….
WERS Member and Listener Appreciation Party
Now Playing

Now Playing

in studio performances

Adam Ezra LIVE In Studio Performing “Let Your Hair Fall Down”
Michael Kiwanuka Interview and Performance at WERS
The Kooks LIVE In Studio
Sarah Blacker LIVE In Studio Performing “Shiver”
Wicked Local Sessions: JVK
Amos Lee sits down with WERS at Life is Good Fest 2013

CONNECT WITH WERS