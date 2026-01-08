Coffee is for Lovers with WERS and Atomic

🎙️☕ Love is in the airwaves, and we’re brewing up something special this Valentine’s Day at WERS! 🌹

Announcing our collaboration with Atomic Coffee Roasters! We think this is a match made in heaven! ☕❤️ WERS is all about community, supporting local business, and bringing you the music! Atomic Coffee Roaster’s is a Peabody-based family business whose mission is to spread positive energy!

Support WERS from now until February 9 and we’ll send you a gift for yourself or for the coffee lover in your life!

Whether you’re flying solo or spending time with loved ones, we’ve got the perfect blend of music and coffee to make your heart skip a beat.

Atomic Coffee Roasters is a second-generation specialty coffee roaster located on Boston’s North Shore, that’s on a mission to spread positive energy and elevate coffee experiences. Atomic sells coffee and cold brew directly through their website, DrinkAtomic.com, at grocery stores, and to a growing network of cafes and restaurants throughout New England.

Rocket to My Heart: $35

1 bag (12oz) of Atomic Coffee’s best-selling blend, Rocketeer. Rocketeer is a smooth roast with notes of chocolate, cedar and baking spices. Enjoy a cup of Rocketeer while listening to your favorites on WERS!

Up All Night Secret Spot Combo: $75

2 bags (12oz each) of Rocketeer & Black Velvet for those extra late nights plus a Secret Spot shirt. These rich, bold, and chocolatey blends are roasted in small batches the same day they’re packaged and sent directly to you! We will even throw in a Secret Spot shirt that glows in the dark!

Standing Room Only’s Coffee Combo: $75

1 bag (12 oz) of Atomic Coffee’s most popular blend, Rocketeer, with a Standing Room Only shirt. Rocketeer is a smooth roast with notes of chocolate, cedar and baking spices. Show off your love of show tunes with an SRO shirt while drinking a delicious cup of coffee!

George Knight’s Coffee Combo: $75

1 bag (12 oz) of Limited Release “Uncommon Coffee” blend, with a limited edition, George Knight Travel Mug designed by George! While supplies last!

Espresso My Love: $150

Atomic’s Espresso Bundle (3 bags – 12 oz each) plus two pairs of WERS socks. If you have a home espresso machine, this bundle is for you!

Whole Latte Love and Coffee : $600 or $50 a month

The perfect day date activity. Two spots at Atomic’s Intro to Espresso and Latte Art class at their roasting facility in Peabody!