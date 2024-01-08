Coffee is for Lovers with WERS and Atomic

🎙️☕ Love is in the airwaves, and we're brewing up something special this Valentine's Day at WERS! 🌹

Introducing our heart-palpitating collaboration with Atomic Coffee Roasters — a match made in heaven... ☕❤ WERS is all about community, supporting local business and bringing you the music. And Atomic Coffee Roasters is a Peabody-based family business whose mission is to spread positive energy.

Support WERS from now until February 6th and we’ll send you a gift, for yourself or for the coffee lover in your life, in time for Valentine’s Day! Scroll through our blends and bundles below and order yours now!