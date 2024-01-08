Coffee is for Lovers with WERS and Atomic

🎙️☕ Love is in the airwaves, and we're brewing up something special this Valentine's Day at WERS! 🌹
Introducing our heart-palpitating collaboration with Atomic Coffee Roasters — a match made in heaven... ☕❤ WERS is all about community, supporting local business and bringing you the music. And Atomic Coffee Roasters is a Peabody-based family business whose mission is to spread positive energy.
Support WERS from now until February 6th and we’ll send you a gift, for yourself or for the coffee lover in your life, in time for Valentine’s Day! Scroll through our blends and bundles below and order yours now!
My love for you is Out of This World
When you make a donation of $35, you'll recieve 1 bag (12oz) of Atomic Coffee’s outer space themed blend, Space Cadet. Space Cadet is a medium roast that is a favorite both for cold brew or hot, with notes of clementine, nougat and burnt sugar.
Up All Night Secret Spot Combo
Pledge $75 for a 3 bag (12oz each) Dark Roast Bundle for those extra late nights. This bundle features Atomic’s three dark roast coffees: Black Velvet, Diesel, and Intensi. These rich, bold and chocolatey blends are roasted in small batches the same day they’re packaged, and sent directly to you! Perfect for burning the midnight oil while you listen to the slow jams on the Secret Spot.
Phil your Mug with Love
(And celebrate WERS' 75th!)
Pledge $88.90 for 2 bags (12oz) of Atomic Coffee’s Rocketeer and Black Velvet blend, plus a WERS 75th Anniversary mug. Expertly roasted coffee in small batches, and then packaged by hand and sent straight to your doorstep. Our afternoon host Phil’s favorite Atomic’s blends paired with a very limited edition WERS 75th Anniversary mug!
Standing Room Only’s Coffee Combo
Pledge $88.90 for 2 bags (12 oz each) of some of Atomic Coffee's most popular blends with a ceramic Standing Room Only coffee mug. Rocketeer is a smooth roast with notes of chocolate, cedar and baking spices. Black Velvet is a dark and dreamy roast with a sweet side! Two of Atomic’s most popular blends, great for sipping with showtunes on 88.9!
George Knight's Coffee Combo
Pledge $88.90 for 2 bags (12 oz each) of Atomic Coffee's tasty blends, Rocketeer and Black Velvet, with a ceramic George Knight coffee mug. Rocketeer is a smooth roast with notes of chocolate, cedar and baking spices. Black Velvet is a dark and dreamy roast with a sweet side! Two of Atomic’s most popular blends to wake you up for our morning show!
Snuggle Stock-Up
Pledge $150 for 5 bags (12 oz each) of assorted Atomic Coffee blends with two pairs of WERS socks! If you like a little bit of mystery, or just are eager to become a coffee connoisseur who has experienced the taste of some of the flavor palettes described above (plus possibly more!), this bundle is perfect for you! Plus, you’ll be cozy and caffeinated all winter!
Want to take your love of coffee and WERS to the next level...?
Whole Lotta Love and Coffee
Pledge $600 or $50/month and you'll get to experience the perfect date activity: Two spots at Atomic’s Intro to Espresso and Latte Arts class at their roasting facility in Peabody! Espresso your love with a one-of-a-kind date at Atomic Coffee!
If you want to support local radio and spread love through coffee this Valentine's Day, make sure you place your order for any of the gifts above by February 6th.
To Order by Phone
Call WERS at 1-617-824-8700 to order your coffee over the phone.
Delivery Information
Orders will typically be delivered 4-7 days after order.
Shipping deadline guarantees apply to local New England shipments only, and are subject to factors that might be out of the control of Atomic Coffee Roasters, such as inclement weather or shipping carrier issues. All shipments will be sent through USPS Home Delivery, and include tracking information delivered to the contact provided. Expedited shipping is not available for this promotion. Shipments to PO Boxes will not be able to be fulfilled.
More Ways to Give
If you'd like to support WERS but would like to hold off on placing a coffee order, please click here to make a contribution and select a thank you gift.
Statement from Atomic Coffee Roasters
Atomic Coffee Roasters is a second-generation specialty coffee roaster located on Boston’s North Shore, that's on a mission to spread positive energy and elevate coffee experiences. Atomic sells coffee and cold brew directly through their website, DrinkAtomic.com, at grocery stores, and to a growing network of cafes and restaurants throughout New England.
Fair Market Value
$15.50 for My Love for You is Out of this World, $40 for the Up All Night package, $30 for the GKO, SRO and Phil Your Mug combos, $72.50 for the Summer Stock Up, and $250 for the Whole Lotta Love Experience