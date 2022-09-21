Announcing Our New Fall Lineup

It's a new season for our weekend programs at WERS! Starting on the first day of Fall, Saturday September 24th, we're introducing our new fall lineup. You'll hear a lot more music discovery, a new curtain time for our longest running program, and the return of a listener favorite from years ago. We've spent the summer time taking in lots of listener feedback, and think that the new lineup will sound familiar, but feel fresh, like a crisp autumn breeze.
On Saturday mornings at 6 a.m., you can wake up with The Coffee House!
About twenty five years ago, The Coffee House was 88.9's morning show and developed a devoted following of singer-songwriters and fans. In its new form, you can start the weekend with an acoustic showcase of talented songwriters from Boston and around the world. You'll hear everything from Joni Mitchell to Phoebe Bridgers— perfect with your first cup.
Standing Room Only has a new curtain time!
We'll bring you the best of Broadway and beyond a little earlier, so you can enjoy the full four hours of the show in the morning before you head out for your weekend adventures.
The curtain goes up at 8 a.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. on Sundays! The Curtains Up Calendar, and regular live appearances from Boston's many theatrical companies will continue.
Join us and explore the world of musical theater from West Side Story, to Jesus Christ Superstar, to Hamilton and beyond.
Music Discovery that you love on the weekdays begins earlier too!
Start discovering at noon on both Saturday and Sunday, and stay tuned at night for All New from 8 to 9, and Weekend Live (live sessions from our archives) Sunday nights at 9.
Chagigah Radio, with Hal Slifer, starts with the sunrise at 7 a.m. on Sunday mornings!
Join Hal for music from the Jewish American songbook, and plenty of humor and schmoozing. If you're not an early riser you can hear a repeat of the full three hour program starting at 10 a.m. by going to WERS.org/ListenAgain.
Our AP Award winning public affairs program You Are Here airs live at 6 a.m. on Sunday mornings and on our Soundcloud!
And, every night at 10, The Secret Spot will be there to help you unwind and get in the mood with R&B, soul, and slow jams.
We hope you'll listen in, check out a show you haven't before, and share it with a friend!
You can listen on 88.9 FM, online at wers.org, or via SmartSpeaker.