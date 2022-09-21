Announcing Our New Fall Lineup

Standing Room Only has a new curtain time!

We'll bring you the best of Broadway and beyond a little earlier, so you can enjoy the full four hours of the show in the morning before you head out for your weekend adventures.

The curtain goes up at 8 a.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. on Sundays! The Curtains Up Calendar, and regular live appearances from Boston's many theatrical companies will continue.

Join us and explore the world of musical theater from West Side Story, to Jesus Christ Superstar, to Hamilton and beyond.