617 Day: Join Us as We Spotlight Local Talent and Local Business on June 17th

WERS IS EXCITED TO ANNOUNCE OUR 4TH ANNUAL 617 DAY!
All day on Saturday, June 17th, fans of WERS can experience our world class local music and celebrate our awesome city.
There are so many ways to participate in the fun! We encourage everyone to patronize one of our many excellent music shops, hear free music at the UnCommon Stage, and discover Boston's unmatched talent by listening to 88.9.
STOP BY THE UNCOMMON STAGE
Whether you stop by the UnCommon Stage for 10 minutes or the day, you’ll leave having experienced the best of Boston music.
For those who don’t know, UnCommon Stage is a newly opened outdoor gathering space. In addition to being a platform for the arts via its stage, the space also incorporates a beer garden from Trillium Brewery Co.
UnCommon Stage is only open from May through November, so 617 Day is the perfect time to check it out if you haven’t already. Find the stage at the corner of the common where Boylston and Tremont Streets intersect.
LISTEN TO 88.9
All day on Friday, June 16th, and after noon on Saturday, June 17th, we’re playing an all-local playlist. When you turn on 88.9 you’ll hear established Boston greats like the Pixies as well as up and coming artists like Mint Green. We’ll also be highlighting significant recordings made in Studio 889.
To make the playlist extra special, we’re doing something called “Boston Plays Boston,” where we’re asking local artists to share their favorite Boston artists.
During SRO, we’ve found a way to celebrate local as well! We’re airing selections from summer and fall musicals that you can see in Boston.
SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC BUSINESSES
617 Day is the perfect day to support local music businesses, from record stores to instrument shops and more.
We want to highlight your favorites! Use the form below to tell us which ones should be highlighted.
Pictures from last year's sold out 617 Day concert at Brighton Music Hall!
All photos taken by Aleiagh Hynds