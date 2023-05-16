617 Day: Join Us as We Spotlight Local Talent and Local Business on June 17th

STOP BY THE UNCOMMON STAGE

Whether you stop by the UnCommon Stage for 10 minutes or the day, you’ll leave having experienced the best of Boston music.

For those who don’t know, UnCommon Stage is a newly opened outdoor gathering space. In addition to being a platform for the arts via its stage, the space also incorporates a beer garden from Trillium Brewery Co.

UnCommon Stage is only open from May through November, so 617 Day is the perfect time to check it out if you haven’t already. Find the stage at the corner of the common where Boylston and Tremont Streets intersect.