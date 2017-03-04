All Aboard The Sunaana Express

by Ross Ketschke

Friday night, an excited group of passengers boarded the Sunaana Express at North Station in Boston, and rode to Portland Maine in style for the first ever Sunaana Music Festival. On the train, fans, VIPs, members of the press, and festival organizers mingled and shared in the anticipation of the festival’s impressive line up. On board, passengers were treated to a live set from Portland native Connor Garvey. The singer/songwriter was not fazed by the bumps of the moving train, and delivered a beautiful combination of folk influenced guitar and narrative melodic lyrics.

Once the Sunaana Express pulled into Portland, festival goers walked to Bissell Brothers Brewing for an intimate performance from Mammut, one of the premiere Icelandic artists playing the festival. Despite Friday’s performance only being a preview of their full length set on Saturday, Mammut held nothing back. The five piece ambient indie band built an enormous wall of sound by combining intricate electric guitars, grooving bass lines, and powerful vocals. Front-woman Katrína Mogensen commanded the attention of the crowd both visually and sonically. Her painted-red hands moved in synch with the band’s music, and her voice soared through the small brewery louder than it could any major stadium or music hall.

Following Mammuts encore performance, the crowd returned to their hotels to prepare for the first ever Sunaana Music Festival on Saturday.