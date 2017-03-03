Skip the line and see the soundcheck at Reykjavik Calling!



We had so much fun at Reykjavik Calling last year that we decided to start this year’s party early with an exclusive soundcheck bash! 20 lucky donating members are going to get invitations – will you? Invites include skip the line access to The Middle East, complimentary refreshments, and early access to the bar. And who knows, you might even get to meet the bands!

Enter to win by making your donation today! Contest closes on at midnight on March 16th, so don’t wait – Donate today: http://bit.ly/Soundcheckparty

No purchase necessary to enter but we hope you support WERS. Contest rules apply.