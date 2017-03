The Sunaana Express

Take the Sunaana Express this Friday to Thompson’s Point, Maine for a blending of Icelandic and American music at the Sunaana Music Festival. This is something you wont want to miss!

Tune into George Knight this Friday for a chance to win tickets!

When: Saturday, March 4th from 1:00pm – 12:00 am

Where: Brick South at Thompson’s Point in Portland, Maine

EVENT IS 21+